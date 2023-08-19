'Didn't Feel I Missed Out a Lot..': Jasprit Bumrah Reflects on India Comeback After Long Injury Layoff

After returning in India colours following a near one year absence, Jasprit Bumrah says it doesn’t feel like he has missed out on too much after helping India win the first T20I fixture of the three-match series against Ireland.

India won by two runs through DLS method, as the heavens opened up when they were on 47/2 in 6.5 overs while chasing 140.

The play didn’t resume after a prolonged break.

Bumrah picked up two wickets in his first over, having conceded a boundary on the first ball, the star pacer castled former Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie, followed by the scalp of Lorcan Tucker.

Following an impressive return, the 29-year-old also won the Player of the Match award, becoming the first Indian captain to do so on T20I captaincy debut.

“Felt very good, so many sessions I did at the NCA, didn’t feel I missed out a lot or was doing something new. Credit to the staff, they kept me in good spirits," replied Bumrah while quizzed about his comeback during the post-match presentation ceremony.

He added, “You are not thinking about yourself, you are thinking about others out there. Not really nervous but very happy. There was some swing upfront so we wanted to use it. Luckily we won the toss and it was coming out fine. There was some help due to the weather, so very happy."

While Ireland found themselves staring down the barrel at 59/6, they’d eventually reach 139/7 thanks to Barry McCarthy’s maiden T20I fifty.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad led a solid start before Ireland struck with quick blows when Craig Young took wickets in consecutive deliveries.

However, rain played the spoilsport and India had done just enough to ensure a win via DLS method.

Bumrah credited the youngsters for a clinical display while also lauding the sell-out crowd that stuck around despite the persistent showers.

