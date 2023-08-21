IND vs IRE: KKR Wish Rinku Singh on His First Player of The Match Award For India

Rinku Singh produced a finishing masterclass in his maiden performance in the Blue jersey when India and Ireland faced off in the second T20I on August 20. Referring to his thunderous batting, Rinku’s IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders dropped a special AI artwork of the Indian batter on X (rebranded version of Twitter). The Southpaw made his international debut earlier in the opening T20I but did not get the opportunity to bat in the rain-affected clash. However, he was able to show off his big-hitting prowess during his 21-ball innings in the following game, which India won by 33 runs to bag the three-match series.

Rinku arrived at the crease at No 5 and tore apart the Irish bowling unit with some spectacular hits. His 38-run knock was comprised of three maximums and two boundaries. Powered by his contribution, India went on to post a formidable 185 runs on the board. The swashbuckling batter was also named the Player of the Match and the award unquestionably made his first international innings more special.

Sharing an illustration of Rinku, the Kolkata franchise tweeted, “The Rinku Singh masterpiece that India was waiting for." The cricketer was portrayed as an artist in the AI-generated photograph. He was seen painting the special moment of receiving his Player of the Match award on a white canvas.

After the tweet surfaced on the microblogging platform, a number of fans rallied to the comment section, showering immense praise on Rinku Singh for his impressive batting in the second T20I. One of them acknowledged, “Feeling good for him."

Some users also hailed the KKR franchise for the “striking edit" on the tweeted photograph. An individual simply wrote, “Goated editors."