IND vs IRE: Rajasthan Royals Drop a Special Message For Prasidh Krishna Ahead Of International Return

Ahead of Prasidh Krishna's much anticipated return to international cricket, Rajasthan Royals shared a glorious post for the star pacer

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 17:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Prasidh Krishna (AFP Image)
Prasidh Krishna (AFP Image)

Team India is all set to face Ireland in the first of the three-match T20I series on Friday. Making his much-awaited international return, Jasprit Bumrah will be leading India in the series.

Apart from Bumrah’s much-awaited return to Blue jersey, there’s another pacer itching to hit the ground once again. Prasidh Krishna will be making his return to the international setup after a successful back surgery.

Krishna’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals celebrated the pacer’s return to the national side with collage. ‘Skiddy in Blue,’ Rajasthan Royals wrote in a tweet accompanying the photo.

Krishna will be looking for a chance to make his debut in the T20I format for India in the series against Ireland. Krishna was part of the ODI team and last played against Zimbabwe in August 2022 after which he was sidelined with a stress fracture in his back. The pacer had to miss out on the last season of the Indian Premier League. The left-arm pacer has been part of the Indian setup in the ODIs for a while and has performed well for the national side, picking up 25 wickets in 14 matches that he has played.

In the last series he played against Zimbabwe, he took 4 wickets in the two matches, impressing everyone with his bowling. He is also one of Rajasthan Royals’ key pacers and was their second-highest wicket-taker in the 2022 edition of IPL. He alongside Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal composed a deadly bowling attack that helped Rajasthan in making a run till the finals.

    • Krishna took 19 wickets in the tournament with an average of 29 and a strike rate of 21 in 17 matches. The Royals missed the Indian pacer last season as they failed to qualify for the playoffs in his absence.

    With the World Cup, around the corner, the T20I series against Ireland is being viewed more as a comeback series for India’s lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Krishna will also be looking to make a huge comeback and throw his name in the mix to notch a World Cup spot.

    first published: August 18, 2023, 17:41 IST
    last updated: August 18, 2023, 17:41 IST
