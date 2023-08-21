'Was Trying to do What I've Done in IPL': Rinku Singh After Winning Maiden Player of The Match Award

Flamboyant India batter Rinku Singh announced his arrival on the international stage with a sensational 38-run knock in 21 balls in the second T20I against Ireland on Sunday. Rinku made his T20I debut in the series opener on August 18 but he didn’t get to bat. However, he made full use of the opportunity in the next encounter where he helped India cross the 180-run mark while batting first.

The left-arm batter took his time to get set but unleashed himself on the Irish bowlers in the last two overs. The southpaw hit three sixes and two fours as he batted at an astonishing strike rate of 180.95.

Rinku became a household name in India after his batting exploits in IPL 2023. He smashed 474 runs in 14 games in IPL 2023 at a strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries.

The 25-year-old said he tried to replicate the same things which he had done in the IPL.

“I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm," Rinku said after he was named Player of the Match.

Rinku grabbed the limelight after smashing five back-to-back sixes in the final over to help Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans.

The young batting sensation was elated to make his presence felt on his first international innings.

“I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition," he added.

“I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game," Rinku concluded.

Apart from Rinku, fine hands by Ruturaj Gaikwad (58, 43 balls, 6×4, 1×6) and Sanju Samson (40, 26 balls, 5×4 1×6) moulded India’s charge with the bat.

Once India erected a strong 185 for 5 after being asked to bat first, Ireland felt the heat while chasing and they were restricted to 152 for 8 despite a 51-ball-72 by Andrew Balbirnie.