IND VS IRE: Rinku Singh Set to Make His Long Awaited Debut in the First T20 Against Ireland

The highly awaited debut of Rinku Singh is here as the middle-order batter is set to make his debut for the Indian team in the first T20I against Ireland held in Dublin.

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah announced at the toss that Rinku Singh will be making his long-awaited debut for the National team.

“We’ll bowl first, very happy to be here. The weather looks lovely. I feel good, looking forward to play some cricket. You realise what you were missing, very happy to be back. We expect nothing short of a fight from Ireland. As a fast bowler, I hope the pitch does something. We have two debuts - Rinku and Prasidh Krishna. Told them to just enjoy their cricket", said Bumrah.

Rinku managed to become one of the standout players of the IPL with his heroics for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), one of which includes scoring 5 sixes off the last over to win the match against Gujarat Titans. Apart from this particular knock, Rinku managed to rack up 474 runs despite primarily batting at Number 6 for KKR. He also managed to score runs quickly with his strike rate being 142.16.

During the IPL 2023, he found himself a die-hard fan in, the former West Indian fast-bowler and now commentator, Ian Bishop. Fans noticed Bishop’s love for Rinku Singh as he commentated on his appreciation for the player’s backstory on how he came up the ranks and made his mark in the IPL.