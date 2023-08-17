IND vs IRE 2023: Pick Your Strongest India XI For Ireland T20I Series

Trends :Asia Cup 2023India SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
Ahead of the Ireland T20I series, here's a chance to pick your own India playing eleven.

Last Updated: August 18, 2023, 09:03 IST

(From left) Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson. (AFP/BCCI)
Days after the West Indies tour ended, Team India will be back in action in Ireland where they will be locking horns with Ireland in a three-match T20I series. The contests present a chance for Jasprit Bumrah to prove his match fitness as it will be the first time in nearly a year that he will be part of a competitive match.

The squad might be missing some big names but the tour still is significant and not just because of Bumrah.

There are plenty of up and coming stars who will be in action, some of them just few matches old at the international level. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma made their T20I debuts earlier this month during the West Indies tour, producing impressive shows.

Then there are a couple of uncapped youngsters in Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma, a duo that dazzled during the IPL 2023 that led to India call-up.

There are also several players on the fringes including wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube an Avesh Khan who will be eager to show how much they have improved. Samson will be another player to watch out for as he had an underwhelming tour of West Indies.

Shahbaz Khan has played one-day cricket for India but is yet to play in T20Is.

Mukesh Kumar recently became the second bowler after T Natarajan to make India debut in all three formats during a tour. He too has produced few eye-catching performances and will hope to build on them.

  • LIVE: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Back in Indian Side, No Place for Chahal

    • Also making their India returns are allrounder Shivam Dube and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna. While Dube was recalled after solid show for Chennai Super Kings during IPL, Krishna is returning from an injury layoff.

    The three-match T20I series will be played at the same venue - The Village in Malahide (Dublin). The first match will be played on August 18, the second on August 20 while the third on August 23.

    last updated: August 18, 2023, 09:03 IST
