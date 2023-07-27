India vs West Indies 2023 Highlights 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav Star as IND Beat WI by Five Wickets

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 23:24 IST
Barbados
Rohit Sharma said during the toss India want to try few things in the lead up to ODI World Cup and it was evident in how they chased the small total of 115. After Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bamboozled West Indies on a turning surface, sharing seven wickets between them, India were tested in their chase that saw Rohit walking in to bat at no.7 with others getting promotion. Ishan Kishan opened alongside Shubman Gill while Virat Kohli didn’t get to bat. Ishan made it count with a sparkling fifty even though West Indies spinners made life difficult for the Indian batters. The tourists lost five wickets before overhauling the target to take 1-0 lead. Ishan top-scored with 52. This was after Kuldeep took four wickets in just three overs for six runs as WI were bowled out for just 114 in 3 overs as India opted to bowl first. Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets while Hardik Pandya, Mukesh Kumar and Shardul Thakur took one wicket each. WI were 88/3 at one stage before suffering a dramatic collapse to be bowled out for a low total. Shai Hope was their top-score with 43 off 45.
After four dot balls in a row, Rohit Sharma brings out the slog sweep to send the ball past the boundary for a four and help India overhaul the target of 115 in 25.5 overs. India beat West Indies by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. A difficult pitch to bat on with the ball turning but thanks to a sparkling fifty from Ishan Kishan, India chased it down.
Ravindra Jadeja finds the gap after thrashing a short and wide delivery from Yannic Cariah for four. India need 1 run to win now.
Gudakesh Motie continues. Three singles in the over. India now need just five runs to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Rohit Sharma goes for the reverse sweep and picks the gap at third man region to score his first boundary of the game. Seven runs in the over of Yannic Cariah.
Just two runs in the over of Gudakesh Motie. Rohit Sharma was beaten on the outside edge with the ball continuing to turn and bounce.
So not all gloom and doom for West Indies today. The pitch has been a challenge for the batters - plenty of turn for spinners. They have not given India an easy route in the chase of a low total. India five down and still need 15 runs which might not seem much but on this pitch, not easier said than done.
OUT! India are five down now. This one turned sharply as Shardul Thakur got a thick edge to be caught at second slip. Yannic Cariah gets his first wicket. Thakur seems to be complaining to the umpire about something - probably being distracted by someone at sightscreen. Umpires tell him nothing can be done now, he will have to walk back. Thakur scored 1.
Still no Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shardul Thakur has walked in next. A wicket and three runs in the fourth over of Gudakesh Motie. India need 19 runs to win.
OUT! Ishan Kishan charges forward, targets the midwicket boundary but doesn’t clear it as he holes out to Rovman Powell. He scored 52 off 46 with the help of seven fours and a six. Gudakesh Motie gets his second wicket.
FIFTY! Ishan Kishan brings up his fourth ODI half-century with a couple. Took 44 deliveries to get to the milestone.
DROPPED! This should have been taken by Kyle Mayers. Ishan Kishan goes hard as he pulls a short delivery from Gudakesh Motie towards midwicket but the fielder fails to hold onto it. This was after Ishan charged forward for a straight four off the spinner earlier in the over.
Yannic Cariah bowls a low full toss to Ishan Kishan and the India opener slams it over midwicket boundary for a maximum. 10 runs in the over - a productive over for India. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has walked in next. No signs of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli yet.
OUT! Oh that’s just plain unlucky. Ishan Kishan struck this hard and low to Yannic Cariah who tried to catch it on follow through but drops it. The ball meanwhile has crashed onto the stumps and Hardik Pandya hasn’t made it back on time at the non-striker’s end with the bat hanging in air. Replays confirm he’s short. Pandya scored 5.
Seeing how the spinners are getting the ball to turn on this surface, West Indies have brought in a couple of slips for Hardik Pandya. Gudakesh Motie continues and just four runs in his second over.
Spin from both the ends now as Shai Hope brings in Yannic Cariah. Ishan Kishan attacked him from the first ball itself as he launched it over mid-off for a four and a delivery later cut one away for four more. A single brought Hardik Pandya to strike who got an outside edge while defending but Brandon King at slip let it go. Pandya was yet to open his account. 12 runs in the over.
OUT! Gudakesh Motie strikes in his first over. Seeing the ball turning and bouncing, Suryakumar Yadav brings out the sweep shot having earlier employed it to score a four in the over. He tries twice more but misses and the third time, is given out LBW. He reviewed but ball tracker showed four reds. SKY scored 19 off 25.
Double bowling change from West Indies as Romario Shepherd comes into the attack now. A tidy first over - just two runs in it and the second of which brought up India’s half-century.
Kyle Mayers replaces Dominic Drakes. He starts with a wide down the legside. His second is also down the legside but not wide enough as Ishan Kishan flicks it away for his fourth boundary. 6 runs in it. Ishan moves to 22 off 22.
WOW! You can only admire Suryakumar Yadav for the mind-numbing shots he can play out of the blue. A length delivery outside off from Jayden Seales and SKY moves across to lift it over fine leg for a six. Madness. That was the only scoring shot in the over.
Ishan Kishan gets into the groove. A fabulous straight drive from the lefty as Dominic Drakes goes full, the ball rushing past mid-on for a four. And then when the length is shortened, pulls it away for a four more. 8 runs in it.
A glorious cover drive from Suryakumar Yadav to end the sixth over, bowled by Jayden Seales. A controlled shot that will lift his confidence by several notches. Five runs in it.
Dominic Drakes strays down the leg-side and Suryakumar Yadav plays it fine for a four to fine leg and opens his account. Five runs in the over. Another interesting move from India. Instead of Virat Kohli, SKY has walked in at No. 3.
OUT! An excellent catch from Brandon King at second slip. This one was bowled outside off by Jayden Seales and it moved a bit. Shubman Gill goes for the punch but gets a thick outside edge with the ball going to the right of King who takes a good low catch. The umpire went upstairs to check the catch and it was deemed clean. Gill scored 7.
Dominic Drakes continues. He has bowled full this over and kept Shubman Gill quiet - six dot balls. Could have been a maiden over if Drakes didn’t bowl two wides.
A streaky boundary to Shubman Gill as he gets off the mark. Jayden Seales from the other end and he drops one short to which Gill offers a pull shot - gets a top-edge which flies over the wicketkeeper for a four. He then drives one through covers for a quick double before retaining the strikes with a single off the sixth. 7 runs in it.
Dominic Drakes opens the attack for West Indies. His fourth delivery is short and going down the leg-side. Ishan Kishan goes after it with a pull shot for four. Six runs in the over.
So out walk the two Indian openers - Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill. They must not have been hoping to be out for the chase so early after captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first but such has been the story. West Indies were poor with the bat as they were bowled out for just 114.
OUT! Kuldeep Yadav gets rid of the last man - A googly from the left-arm tweaker and Jayden Seales, on back foot, gets an inside edge and Hardik Pandya takes a sharp catch at leg-slip. Seales scored 0. Kuldeep finishes with stunning figures of 4/6 in 3 overs. West Indies collapsed to be bowled out for 114 in 23 overs. A poor show from the hosts.
OUT! West Indies lose hope, literally. Their captain Shai Hope is the latest to depart after trying to reverse sweep Kuldeep Yadav but missing the shot to be hit on the pad and given out LBW by the on-field umpire. Hope though went for the review instantly. No spike on ultra-edge and wicket hitting is on umpire’s call. Review retained but Hope falls on 43 off 45.
IND vs WI 1st ODI Highlights: Ishan Kishan struck a brisk half-century as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI on Thursday. Chasing a small target of 115, India were tested on a spinning track but Ishan’s 46-ball 52 put them on course. India have taken a 1-0 lead.
Gudakesh Motie struck in his first over to give West Indies a breakthrough in Suryakumar Yadav who made 19. And then Hardik Pandya was run out on 5. Ishan was the 4th wicket to tall while Shardul Thakur made just 1 before departing.
Ishan and Suryakumar Yadav earlier led a steady recovery after Shubman Gill fell on on 7.
Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav left West Indies huffing and puffing with a stunning spell that lasted three overs in which the spinner took four wickets for just six runs. This was after Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets in a superb follow up to the new ball pacers who took out the top-three cheaply. WI managed 114 in 23 overs.
A partnership was brewing between Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer as the pair guided West Indies towards some stability. However, Jadeja struck to break the stand sending back Shimron Hetmyer on 11. He then removed Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd as well.
India pacers landed early blows as West Indies were left wobbling after being put in to bat first. Hardik Pandya drew the first blood with the scalp of Kyle Mayers before Mukesh Kumar took his maiden ODI wicket in Alick Athanaze. Shardul Thakur then cleaned up Brandon King.
India skipper Rohit Sharma called it correctly at the coin toss and decided his team will be fielding first vs West Indies today.
Preview
Following a couple of exciting Test matches between India and West Indies, the shift now focuses on the white-ball games with the first ODI getting underway on Thursday in Barbados. With a little over 2 months left for the ICC World Cup 2023, India aim to restart and fine-tune their preparation for the marquee event. The West Indies ODIs will also be India’s first 50-over assignment since BCCI got Adidas on board as the official kit sponsor. Hence, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma & his boys when they take the field against the Windies in their new ODI kits.
With many regulars of the Indian team still on the road to recovery from injuries, the series against the West Indies presents a chance for the likes of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Umran Malik to strengthen their case for playing a home ODI World Cup.
With Shreyas Iyer out, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be given a chance for batting at number four despite recording a hat-trick of ducks in the ODIs against Australia in March. In the absence of KL Rahul, who’s on the road to recovery from a right thigh injury, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson will be competing for the wicketkeeper’s spot in the playing eleven.
Kishan, the left-handed batter, hasn’t been able to set the ODI stage on fire after his sensational double-hundred against Bangladesh at Chattogram last year. Samson, on the other hand, has put up good performances in the sporadic chances he got in ODIs and has an opportunity in the form of three consecutive matches in the Caribbean to put up consistent performances.
With Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja expected to start, India have to make a toss-up between the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for the second spinner duties.
India also have to see if Malik, who has fared better in ODIs than T20Is, can be the x-factor pace-bowling option alongside Mohammed Siraj, with either Jaydev Unadkat or Mukesh Kumar to be the third pacer.
Meanwhile, Siraj has flown back home after being given a rest from the 3-match series. The BCCI stated that the pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised to rest by the medical team. No replacements have been announced so far.
West Indies, on the other hand, will be considering this series as a new beginning to get back to being the force to reckon with in the format after missing the bus for this year’s ODI World Cup via the defeats in the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.
Shai Hope and Brandon King will be the leaders with the bat, with the return of Shimron Hetmyer being a huge boost. Hetmyer hasn’t played in ODIs for West Indies since July 2021 but averages 45.45 against India.
In the absence of Jason Holder, Keemo Paul and Nicholas Pooran, expect the likes of Gudakesh Motie, Yannic Cariah, Alick Athanaze and Jayden Seales to be tried out as West Indies eye rebuild in ODIs, with India busy around preparation for the World Cup.
News18 Live Blog Team