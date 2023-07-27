India vs West Indies 2023 Highlights 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav Star as IND Beat WI by Five Wickets

IND vs WI 1st ODI Highlights: Ishan Kishan struck a brisk half-century as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI on Thursday. Chasing a small target of 115, India were tested on a spinning track but Ishan’s 46-ball 52 put them on course. India have taken a 1-0 lead.

Gudakesh Motie struck in his first over to give West Indies a breakthrough in Suryakumar Yadav who made 19. And then Hardik Pandya was run out on 5. Ishan was the 4th wicket to tall while Shardul Thakur made just 1 before departing.

Ishan and Suryakumar Yadav earlier led a steady recovery after Shubman Gill fell on on 7.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav left West Indies huffing and puffing with a stunning spell that lasted three overs in which the spinner took four wickets for just six runs. This was after Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets in a superb follow up to the new ball pacers who took out the top-three cheaply. WI managed 114 in 23 overs.

A partnership was brewing between Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer as the pair guided West Indies towards some stability. However, Jadeja struck to break the stand sending back Shimron Hetmyer on 11. He then removed Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd as well.

India pacers landed early blows as West Indies were left wobbling after being put in to bat first. Hardik Pandya drew the first blood with the scalp of Kyle Mayers before Mukesh Kumar took his maiden ODI wicket in Alick Athanaze. Shardul Thakur then cleaned up Brandon King.

India skipper Rohit Sharma called it correctly at the coin toss and decided his team will be fielding first vs West Indies today.

Preview

Following a couple of exciting Test matches between India and West Indies, the shift now focuses on the white-ball games with the first ODI getting underway on Thursday in Barbados. With a little over 2 months left for the ICC World Cup 2023, India aim to restart and fine-tune their preparation for the marquee event. The West Indies ODIs will also be India’s first 50-over assignment since BCCI got Adidas on board as the official kit sponsor. Hence, all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma & his boys when they take the field against the Windies in their new ODI kits.

With many regulars of the Indian team still on the road to recovery from injuries, the series against the West Indies presents a chance for the likes of Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Umran Malik to strengthen their case for playing a home ODI World Cup.

With Shreyas Iyer out, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be given a chance for batting at number four despite recording a hat-trick of ducks in the ODIs against Australia in March. In the absence of KL Rahul, who’s on the road to recovery from a right thigh injury, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson will be competing for the wicketkeeper’s spot in the playing eleven.

Kishan, the left-handed batter, hasn’t been able to set the ODI stage on fire after his sensational double-hundred against Bangladesh at Chattogram last year. Samson, on the other hand, has put up good performances in the sporadic chances he got in ODIs and has an opportunity in the form of three consecutive matches in the Caribbean to put up consistent performances.

With Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja expected to start, India have to make a toss-up between the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal for the second spinner duties.

India also have to see if Malik, who has fared better in ODIs than T20Is, can be the x-factor pace-bowling option alongside Mohammed Siraj, with either Jaydev Unadkat or Mukesh Kumar to be the third pacer.

Meanwhile, Siraj has flown back home after being given a rest from the 3-match series. The BCCI stated that the pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised to rest by the medical team. No replacements have been announced so far.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be considering this series as a new beginning to get back to being the force to reckon with in the format after missing the bus for this year’s ODI World Cup via the defeats in the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Shai Hope and Brandon King will be the leaders with the bat, with the return of Shimron Hetmyer being a huge boost. Hetmyer hasn’t played in ODIs for West Indies since July 2021 but averages 45.45 against India.

In the absence of Jason Holder, Keemo Paul and Nicholas Pooran, expect the likes of Gudakesh Motie, Yannic Cariah, Alick Athanaze and Jayden Seales to be tried out as West Indies eye rebuild in ODIs, with India busy around preparation for the World Cup.