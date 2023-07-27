Kuldeep, Jadeja and Ishan Star on Spin-friendly Pitch, India Beat West Indies by 5 Wickets

An experimental India were tested a bit by West Indies on what proved to be a challenging pitch for the batters in the series opening first ODI played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday. After skittling West Indies for 114 in 23 overs, India would have hoped to sail to the target but the pitch didn’t ease and continued to offer turn for spinners.

India did overhaul the target, making 118/5 in 22.5 overs to win by five wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

India captain Rohit Sharma had said they want to try a few things in the run up to the ODI World Cup and it was visible in their batting order. Rohit, who opens across formats, came as low as no.7 to bat while Virat Kohli, thankfully for India, wasn’t needed.

Ishan Kishan opened alongside Shubman Gill but the pair was separated early when the latter was dismissed for seven in the fourth over. His exit brought Suryakumar Yadav into the middle at no. 3 and he started with a few promising shots including a trademark six over fine leg before the introduction of spinners.

Suyakumar tried sweeping his way out of the challenge, was rewarded initially before being trapped LBW on 19. Hardik Pandya (5 off 7) and Shardul Thakur (1 off 4) were caught in the slips, undone by the turn.

However, Ishan counterattacked and scored a half-century before holing out at midwicket on 52 off 46. Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja then took the team over the line.

Earlier, Jadeja tightened the noose and Kuldeep Yadav went for the final kill as West Indies were bowled out for 114 in just 23 overs.

Hardik Pandya (1/17 in 3 overs), starting with the new ball alongside debutant Mukesh Kumar (1/22 in 5 overs), set the tone with a tight first spell before Jadeja and Kuldeep finished the innings in a jiffy.

Skipper Shai Hope’s 43 was the top scorer for the hosts as only two other batters were able to cross the double digit mark.

Once Jadeja (6-0-37-3) and Kuldeep (3-2-6-4) operated in tandem, the West Indies team didn’t have the quality to survive on a track that had extra bounce to trouble the batters.

Kyle Mayers wanted to free himself and only managed a slog that went to skipper Rohit Sharma at mid-on while Jadeja timed his jump to perfection at point to latch on to an Alick Athanaze (22 off 18 balls) slash after a brief but adventurous stay at the crease.

Thakur (1/14 in 3 overs) then bowled a perfect in-cutter to clan up Brandon King (17) as the gulf in standard was pretty evident, and why West Indies failed to qualify for the upcoming World Cup was as clear as daylight.

With the pitch offering a bit of pace, both Jadeja and Kuldeep were able to hurry the batters as Shimron Hetmyer’s (11 off 19 balls) struggles were apparent while trying an ugly lap-scoop off Jadeja.

In case of another T20 star Rovman Powell, he couldn’t gauge the turn that Jadeja got off the surface while Kuldeep forced West Indies skipper to try an uncharacteristic reverse sweep and embarrassingly get yorked in the process.