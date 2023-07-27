WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Stunning Catch to Hand Mukesh Kumar his Maiden ODI Wicket

Trends :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Ravindra Jadeja, stationed at backward point, jumped up and grabbed the tracer bullet coming his way to hand Mukesh Kumar his maiden ODI wicket. West Indies Alick Athanaze was the man departed.

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 21:42 IST

Barbados

Ravindra Jadeja's stunning take makes Mukesh Kumar's day
A week after tasting success on his Test debut in Trinidad, Mukesh Sharma was right on the money in the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados. After bagging his debut cap from captain Rohit Sharma, the fast bowler from Bihar returned figures of 1 for 22 in 5 overs, helping India bundle out the hosts for a paltry 114 in just 23 overs.

Mukesh opened his spell along with vice-captain Hardik Pandya after India won the toss and opted to bowl first. The right-arm quick began his ODI career with a maiden and a couple of overs later, he found his first victim in Alick Athanaze.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the 8th over when Mukesh bowled at a good length outside off. Athanaze tried to smash it over point but didn’t get the required elevation. Ravindra Jadeja, stationed at backward point, jumped up and grabbed the tracer bullet coming his way to hand Mukesh his maiden ODI wicket.

After the pacers played their part, the spinners came into the scene and ripped apart the Windies batting line-up. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav shared 7 wickets among each other to bring the hosts to their knees. While Jadeja returned figures of 3 for 37 in 6 overs, Kuldeep scalped four wickets for just six runs in 3 overs, including a couple of maiden overs.

    • The score of 114 is now West Indies’ lowest team total against India in the 50-over format. They went ahead of their previous second-lowest of 121, scored in Trinidad in 1997. Their 104 all-out in Trivandrum in 2018 stand their lowest total of all time in the ODIs against the men in blue.

    The West Indies lasted 23 overs which is now the second on the list of the fewest overs batted by them in the first innings where they were bowled out. Back in 2011, Bangladesh had bowled them out for 61 in 22 overs.

    first published: July 27, 2023, 21:41 IST
    last updated: July 27, 2023, 21:42 IST
