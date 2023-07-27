WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja Takes a Stunning Catch to Hand Mukesh Kumar his Maiden ODI Wicket

A week after tasting success on his Test debut in Trinidad, Mukesh Sharma was right on the money in the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados. After bagging his debut cap from captain Rohit Sharma, the fast bowler from Bihar returned figures of 1 for 22 in 5 overs, helping India bundle out the hosts for a paltry 114 in just 23 overs.

Mukesh opened his spell along with vice-captain Hardik Pandya after India won the toss and opted to bowl first. The right-arm quick began his ODI career with a maiden and a couple of overs later, he found his first victim in Alick Athanaze.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live

Advertisement

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the 8th over when Mukesh bowled at a good length outside off. Athanaze tried to smash it over point but didn’t get the required elevation. Ravindra Jadeja, stationed at backward point, jumped up and grabbed the tracer bullet coming his way to hand Mukesh his maiden ODI wicket.

After the pacers played their part, the spinners came into the scene and ripped apart the Windies batting line-up. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav shared 7 wickets among each other to bring the hosts to their knees. While Jadeja returned figures of 3 for 37 in 6 overs, Kuldeep scalped four wickets for just six runs in 3 overs, including a couple of maiden overs.

ALSO READ | Revised World Cup Schedule to be Announced in 2-3 Days: Jay Shah