IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan Get India Test Debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan were handed their debuts for India as they were named in the playing XI in the first test of the two-match series against West Indies at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday.

India vs West Indies: 1st Test, Day 1 - LIVE

The 21-year-old’s live story from the streets of Mumbai, where he was selling panipuri to supplement his cricket coaching, to breaking records in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is well documented.

Even though the youngster from Mumbai has played only 15 first-class matches, Jaiswal boasts an average of over 80 with nine centuries to his name and a top score of 265.

Jasiwal’s selction to the Indian men’s cricket team comes after tremendous form in IPL 2023, where he scored 625 runs in 14 matches in the season at an average of 48.08 and also scored a brilliant hundred. He had also slammed a 13-ball half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders during the tournament, to register the record of the fastest half-century in IPL history.

He was named as the stand-by player in India’s World Test Championship final squad but did not feature in the loss at The Oval.

On Tuesday, Team India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that Jaiswal would be making his debut, saying that he he hopes the young batter would make the spot his own as the team has been crying out for a left-hander in the side.

“So I think we will try to do this and hopefully this will go on for a long time. Because we have been looking for a left-hander for many years. So now that we have got that left-hander, let’s hope he performs well for the team. And he can really make that spot his own," Rohit Sharma said.

As for Ishan Kishan, the wicket-keeper has featured in India’s limited overs games.