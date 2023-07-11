IND vs WI 2023: Ajinkya Rahane's Message to Yashasvi Jaiswal, 'It's All About Playing With Freedom'

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the youngest member of India’s Test squad, is on his first international tour with the senior team. He was part of the World Test Championship final last month but as a traveling reserve.

The 21-year-old, who has incredible numbers in first-class cricket, was given his maiden India call-up for the West Indies tour where he’ll be hoping to make his international debut.

In just 15 FC matches, Jaiswal has racked up 1845 runs at an average of 80.21. He has nine centuries, two fifties and a best individual scored of 265.

While there’s no word on whether Jaiswal will indeed be given a game in the two-match Test series, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane says the youngster should continue to do what he has done so far and not take any pressure because it’s international cricket.

“I’m really happy for him," Rahane said on the inclusion of Jaiswal. “Exciting talent, did well in domestic cricket for Mumbai and IPL. Most importantly the way he’s batting in red-ball cricket, he did really well in Duleep Trophy last year."

He continued, “My message to him will be to express his batting, the way he’s been batting, not to think too much (it being international cricket). It’s all about going out in the middle, playing with freedom. That’s what is important. Personally, very happy for him."

With India dropping Cheteshwar Pujara, the No. 3 spot is up for grabs.

There’s a suggestion that Shubman Gill, who has so far played as an opener in Test cricket, could take the vacant no. 3 spot since he has done so in domestic cricket.

In that scenario, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan in the squad, either of the three could get a chance to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.

“It’ a great opportunity for whoever is going to play in place of Pujara. I’m not sure who is going to play at No. 3 but I’m sure whoever plays will do very well. All the players are experienced, they’ve been batting well," Rahane said.

The Indian team will be without the experienced Mohammed Shami who has been rested while Jasprit Bumrah is recovering from a back surgery.

Rahane says the bowlers in the squad have enough experience.

“Like I said, for the batter, batting at no. 3 is a great opportunity. (Mohammed) Siraj is there as a senior bowler, Jaydev (Unadkat) is there. The other two guys are pretty much experienced. So it’s an opportunity for everyone to do well. Mohammed Shami is obviously a senior bowler, he did really well for us. You need to give him rest, there’s a long season ahead," he said.