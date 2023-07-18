IND vs WI 2023: West Indies Call up Uncapped Kevin Sinclair for 2nd Test

West Indies have replaced allrounder Raymon Reifer with uncapped offspinner Kevin Sinclair in their 13-man squad for the 2nd Test against India. The hosts trail the two-match Test series 0-1 after suffering a massive innings defeat in Dominica last week.

Reifer was dropped after producing ordinary show in the series opener. With the bat, he scored 2 and 11 while going wicketless as India won by an innings and 141 runs inside three days.

However, Reifer will still be with the squad in Trinidad in case West Indies need injury replacement.

The 23-year-old Sinclair has played 7 ODIs and 6 T20Is having made his international debut in 2021. He most recently played for West Indies in their ill-fated campaign at the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

He has played 18 first-class matches so far and taken 54 wickets at 23.98 including three four-wicket hauls. With the bat, he has scored 756 runs at 29.07 with the help of six half-centuries.

Sinclair was part of West Indies A tour of Bangladesh earlier this year and finished as the leading wicket-taker in the three-match four-dayers series. Besides taking 13 wickets during the tour, he also scored 149 runs.

The change could trigger a rejig in West Indies batting order since Reifer batted at No. 3 in the first Test.

West Indies were quite poor with the bat in the first Test where they were bowled out for 150 in the first innings and then 130 in the second.

The 2nd Test starts from July 20 and will be held at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad. It will be the 100th Test between the two teams since they faced each other for the first time in 1948.