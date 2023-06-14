'Give Rest to Kohli, Jadeja and Rohit; Pick Jaiswal, Tilak, Madhwal...': India Legend Picks 15-man Squad for West Indies T20Is

Blood youngsters. That seems to be the theme of discussion surrounding Indian men’s cricket team ever since the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final in England last week.

Several former cricketers have called for the phasing out of seniors to make space for younger players right away keeping in mind the upcoming challenges ahead.

Joining the debate is former India spinner Harbhajan Singh who has advised the team management to pick a young T20I squad for the West Indies tour during which they are scheduled to play a five-match series.

Harbhajan has in fact chosen his 15-man squad in which Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the only two players in their 30s.

“There are five T20Is. Send a young team. Hardik Pandya should be their captain and it should be selected keeping the future in mind," Harbahajan said in a video on YouTube.

Harbhajan’s Indian Team for West Indies T20Is: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (third opener), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya (captain), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Akash Madhwal

Harbhajan says the players he has shortlisted for the five T20Is are capable of winning India matches in the future and that they will learn a lot during against West Indies.

“This team can beat anyone. If they are encouraged under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, these boys are going to show their leave their impact across the world and guide India to several wins in future. These boys will learn a lot on West Indies tour," he said.

Give the senior players some rest, they have played plenty of cricket. This tournament should be used to test everyone," he added.