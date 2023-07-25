IND vs WI 2023: Shimron Hetmyer Recalled as West Indies Announce Squad for India ODI Series

Shimron Hetmyer are been given a surprise recall for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India as West Indies announced a 15-man squad on Monday. Hetmyer last played an ODI in July 2021 and hasn’t played any international cricket in over a year.

Hetmyer produced impressive numbers for his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals earlier this year following which he has been called up by West Indies.

The attacking left-handed batter was part of their squad for the T20 World Cup last year but after missing a flight for Australia, missed the marquee marquee event and hasn’t played for West Indies since.

Fast bowler Oshane Thomas has also been recalled while a host of fit-again players have also made their returns into the ODI squad.

Jayden Seales, Yannic Cariah and Gudakesh Motie are part of the team led by Shai Hope that will face India in the series that gets underway from Thursday.

“We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up," said West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes in a statement.

“Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’," he added.

Allrounder Jason Holder and wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran aren’t available for selection.