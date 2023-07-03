Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Join Indian Team in West Indies, Men in Blue Enjoy Volleyball Session | WATCH

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli have joined the rest of the Indian players in the West Indies and they engaged in a fun volleyball session before beginning practice for the Two-match Test series

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 16:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Team India players enjoy fun volleyball session after landing in West Indies (BCCI Twitter)
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and the other Indian players have joined the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur among others in the West Indies. The Men in Blue have landed in the Caribbean as the BCCI shared a video of the Indian players engaging in a fun volleyball session upon their arrival in the West Indies.

Ishan Kishan took over the camera as he shot the video of his teammates while they were in action, and before that, he was seen donning the coach’s hat as he was seen motivating his teammates.

Soham Desai, the strength and condition coach of the Indian team informed that the Indian players have been given a couple of days’ rest before they start their work on the field.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli among other Indian players enjoyed a nice little break wherein the Indian captain travelled to Maldives and London where he enjoyed some quality time with his family.

Earlier, Jadeja, Ashwin and Thakur landed in Barbados and Jaddu shared a selfie of the trio before they were all joined by the rest of the teammates.

    • Ahead of the start of the series, the Indian team will be undergoing a week-long camp and they are also likely to play a couple of practice games, before their first Test against the West Indies which commences from July 12.

    On the other hand, the hosts will be preparing for their test against the Indian team at Antigua at the High-Performance Centre at Coolidge Cricket Ground. The West Indies were in Zimbabwe recently wherein they suffered the embarrassment of exiting the World Cup qualifiers and as such they won’t be able to participate in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

