IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal Debut in 1st Test, Shubman Gill to Bat at No. 3

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal will be making his India debut against West Indies, while Shubman Gill will bat at no. 3

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 21:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Yashasvi Jaiswal set to make India debut vs West Indies, Shubman Gill to bat at no. 3. (Twitter Image)
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his India debut in the first Test of the series opener against West Indies at Windsor Park. Jaiswal is set to open alongside Rohit in the first Test, while Shubman Gill will be playing at number 3, the Indian captain revealed.

Jaiswal was part of the Indian team as one of the standby players during the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 against Australia but didn’t get the chance to play, however, after a stellar IPL 2023 campaign with Rajasthan Royals, the youngster is set to make his debut for India against West Indies.

The 21-year-old received his maiden Test call-up alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Jaiswal is set to be picked ahead of the latter. Meanwhile, Rohit also confirmed to veteran journalist Vimal Kumar that India will be playing with 2 spinners against West Indies.

ALSO READ| ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Massive Boost For Team India, Star Batter Spotted Batting in Nets After Back Surgery

With veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara not included in the squad for the two-match Test series, Rohit has decided to try Gill at the number 3 slot, while Jaiswal will open with the Indian skipper.

Jaiswal’s IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals reacted to the news by sharing a heartfelt tweet.

Once After a strong showing in the domestic circuit, with a hundred in Duleep Trophy, a hundred in Irani Trophy and a sensational IPL 2023 campaign where Jaiswal finished among the top run-getters during his most prolific season in the league with 625 runs to his name, the youngster was rewarded with a place in the WTC standby-list.

Co-incidentally, Jaiswal had been roped in after Gaikwad informed BCCI regarding his unavailability to join the Indian camp due to his marriage, and thus Yashasvi was flown to England alongside skipper Rohit.

    Team India Test squad for West Indies tour 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S. Bharat (w.k.), Ishan Kishan (w.k.), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

    first published: July 11, 2023, 21:13 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 21:27 IST
