IND vs WI 2023: 'If Sarfaraz Khan Can Improve in IPL' - Brad Hogg Reveals Secret For 'Long Test Career'

When the BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies next month, Sarfaraz Khan’s name was not included in the roster. The 25-year-old has an average second only to the great Don Bradman in first-class cricket among batsmen who have played more than 50 innings. Thus, the move to sideline Sarfaraz yet again came as a huge shock from fans and many former cricketers alike.

Former Australian spin legend Brad Hogg has advised Sarfaraz to improve his performances in IPL which could be the key to finding his place in the Indian team and having a ‘long Test career’.

Advertisement

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg highlighted two reasons why Sarfaraz was sidelined, the first being that he bats in the middle order for his state team, and the second that his track record isn’t impressive against pace bowling.

When it comes to Ranji Trophy, the 25-year-old from Mumbai has smashed 2566 runs in the last three seasons. However, in IPL 2023, he managed to score just 53 runs in four matches for Delhi Capitals.

ALSO READ| 2023 World Cup Schedule: Mumbai and Kolkata to Host Semifinals; Final, India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad

“Sarfaraz Khan has been sensational in the Ranji Trophy. Why is he not in this squad? I know why Sarfaraz Khan wasn’t picked and is not looked out in the India lineup right now at Test level," said Hogg.

The legendary spinner also highlighted the area of concern that Sarfaraz needs to work on.

Advertisement

“One - he bats in the middle order for his state team that’s five or six. Also, in the IPL if you look at his record against good-quality high pace bowling, it’s not that good," Hogg stated.

He further added that Sarfaraz’s poor record in IPL is the reason why the selectors have overlooked him so far.

“I think this is where the Indian selectors are a little bit shy with Sarfaraz Khan. If he can improve that in the next IPL then I’m sure he’s going to have a long career for India at Test level," Hogg added.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Inside Rishabh Pant’s ‘Reunion With Gang’, Shardul Thakur Pokes Fun at Yuzvendra Chahal - See Pic

Meanwhile, according to a recent PTI report, the reason why Sarfaraz was not included in the West Indies squad was not a cricketing reason, the player must work on his discipline said a source close to the developments.