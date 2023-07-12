Harbhajan Singh Picks India XI for 1st Test vs West Indies: Wants Shubman Gill to Open; Picks KS Bharat Over Ishan Kishan

India spin legend Harbhajan Singh came up with a few surprises as the cricketer-turned-commentator picked his probable playing XI for the first Test between India and West Indies at Windsor Park.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to return to action after a near one-month hiatus following the World Test Championship final in June.

West Indies are coming into the fixture having last played a Test match in March.

However, the Caribbean side were in action during the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers, wherein they were eliminated, thus ending their chances of qualifying for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

Ahead of the series opener, Rohit revealed in his pre-match presser that Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his debut, while Shubman Gill will bat at number 3. Harbhajan however, wanted Gill to continue alongside Rohit, while he backed Jaiswal to bat at number 3.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| IND vs WI 2023: Rohit Sharma Confirms Yashasvi Jaiswal Debut in 1st Test, Shubman Gill to Bat at No. 3

There’s the Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat dilemma as well, although the Turbanator backed Bharat to keep his place, just like he did during the WTC final.

“According to me, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should open, and Yashasvi Jaiswal should play at No. 3. A lot of people were saying that Yashasvi should be made to open and Shubman should be played down the order—I don’t think so because Shubman has made it his own place," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The spin wizard also backed Virat Kohli to continue at number 4, while he felt that Ajinkya Rahane will bat at number 5.

Harbhajan did make a few surprising calls as he decided to include Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in his playing XI, leaving out the likes of Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘I Got Goosebumps’: Yashasvi Jaiswal on First Meeting With MS Dhoni, Gaikwad Says ‘Lucky to Spend 2-3 Months..’ | WATCH