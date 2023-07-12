Trends :IND vs BANRavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Harbhajan Singh Picks India XI for 1st Test vs West Indies: Wants Shubman Gill to Open; Picks KS Bharat Over Ishan Kishan

Harbhajan Singh revealed his India playing XI for the first Test against West Indies, choosing one name among Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 07:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Harbhajan Singh reveals his India playing XI for 1st Test vs West Indies (Image: Instagram)

India spin legend Harbhajan Singh came up with a few surprises as the cricketer-turned-commentator picked his probable playing XI for the first Test between India and West Indies at Windsor Park.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are set to return to action after a near one-month hiatus following the World Test Championship final in June.

West Indies are coming into the fixture having last played a Test match in March.

However, the Caribbean side were in action during the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers, wherein they were eliminated, thus ending their chances of qualifying for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

Ahead of the series opener, Rohit revealed in his pre-match presser that Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to make his debut, while Shubman Gill will bat at number 3. Harbhajan however, wanted Gill to continue alongside Rohit, while he backed Jaiswal to bat at number 3.

There’s the Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat dilemma as well, although the Turbanator backed Bharat to keep his place, just like he did during the WTC final.

“According to me, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should open, and Yashasvi Jaiswal should play at No. 3. A lot of people were saying that Yashasvi should be made to open and Shubman should be played down the order—I don’t think so because Shubman has made it his own place," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

The spin wizard also backed Virat Kohli to continue at number 4, while he felt that Ajinkya Rahane will bat at number 5.

Harbhajan did make a few surprising calls as he decided to include Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in his playing XI, leaving out the likes of Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel.

    • For his pace battery, the 43-year-old picked Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat and Mukesh Kumar.

    “Ravindra Jadeja at No. 6, R Ashwin or KS Bharat at No. 7. If Ashwin bats at No. 7, then KS Bharat bats at No. 8. Then I will see Mohammed Siraj at No. 9. Along with him, I will see Jaydev Unadkat because he has been performing in domestic cricket for a long time and he hasn’t had many opportunities," said Harbhajan.

