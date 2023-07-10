IND vs WI 2023: Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma Headline Star-Studded Expert Panel for 2-Test Series

JioCinema announced their expert panel for the 2-Test series of India’s Tour of West Indies, starting July 12. Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer, Aakash Chopra, Saba Karim, and Abhinav Mukund will come together to present the tip-off of India’s 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle on JioCinema for free.

The all-format bilateral tour starts July 12 with the first Test in Dominica followed by the second in Trinidad on July 20. The 2-Test series also marks the beginning of Ishant Sharma’s new spell as an expert panellist.

Ishant Sharma is the second Indian fast bowler to have played over 100 Tests (105) and his best bowling figures in a Test match of 10/108 were recorded in West Indies during the 2011 tour. On the same tour, another JioCinema expert Abhinav Mukund made his debut for India. Wasim Jaffer, who scored his career-best 212 at St. John’s in 2006, makes his debut for JioCinema.

The 3-match ODI series begins July 27 and will be played in Barbados and Trinidad. The five-match T20I competition tips off in Trinidad on August 3, followed by two matches in Guyana and the last two fixtures in Florida, USA.

JioCinema will offer fans their favourite sport in a never-seen-before presentation for free. Viewers will be able to watch the limited-overs action in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. This will be the first time a limited-overs bilateral series will be presented in 11 languages.

Schedule for the Test series

July 12-16, IND vs WI 1st Test, 7:00 PM

Venue - Windsor Park, Dominica