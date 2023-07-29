Trends :Ashes 2023Mohammed SirajShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan Smashes Fifty, Gets Dimissed By Stunning Catch | WATCH

IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Ishan Kishan Smashes Fifty, Gets Dimissed By Stunning Catch | WATCH

Ishan Kishan was dismissed by a stunning catch from Alick Athanaze after he smashed another fifty.

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 22:28 IST

Barbados

Ishan Kishan was dismissed by a catch from Alick Athanaze (Twitter)
Ishan Kishan was dismissed by a catch from Alick Athanaze (Twitter)

India’s Ishan Kishan smashed his third consecutive fifty of the West Indies tour before Alick Athanaze pulled off a stunning catch to send back the opener.

Just like the first one-day international, Kishan came out to open the India innings alongside Shubman Gill, and made full use of the chance by scoring a run-a-ball 55 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The left-handed wicket-keeper batter smashed six fours and one six.

IND vs WI: 2nd ODI - LIVE

Advertisement

Kishan though wassent back to the dug out thanks to a stunning catch from Athanaze. The West Indian, fielding at backward point, jumped to right and in caught the ball mid-air.

WATCH:

Interstingly, Kishan had hit a smiliar shot just before getting dismissed that went past Athanaze but was not lucky twice.

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan had samshed the fastest double hundred in ODIs, joining Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar in the elite list, in December 2022. He was dropped for the very next ODI. He then tailed off with his form giving up on him.

Ishan Kishan had scored a 46-ball 52 to help India beat West Indies by 5 wickets in the first ODI.

India named theit playig XI on Saturday without regular skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli featuring. After being sent in to bat, Kishan added 90 runs for the opening stand with Gill (34) before Indian batting imploded, losing five wickets for 23 runs in the next 6.2 overs.

Sanju Samson (9 off 19 balls) and Axar Patel (1) wasted a golden opportunity while stand-in captain Hardik Pandya (7) also flattered to deceive.

top videos
  • Yograj Singh: I know What Happens In Meetings | MS Dhoni | CricketNext | #shorts

    • Romario Shepherd (2/17) and Jayden Seals (1/21) were impressive with their brisk spell and used bouncers effectively while leg-spinner Yannic Cariah and left-armer Gudakesh Motie were also effective with a scalp each.

    (With inputs from Agencies)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: July 29, 2023, 21:33 IST
    last updated: July 30, 2023, 22:28 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App