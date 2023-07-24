What if IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 5 Gets Washed Out? How Many Points Will Both Teams Receive?

With every passing minute of rain at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad during the second Test between India and West Indies, chances of Rohit Sharma and Co. winning the match would diminish even as they remain favourites to win the second Test and inflict a 2-0 clean sweep. The start of play on Day 5 was delayed due to rain, and while the West Indies wouldn’t mind the series decider being washed out due to rain, it will definitely be a missed opportunity for India.

The Indian team need just 8 wickets to win the second Test and complete a 2-0 clean sweep having won the previous Test by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica.

Ahead of the start of play on Day 5, the Windies needed 289 runs to win the game, holding 8 wickets in hand as they finished Day 4 at 76/2. Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in quick succession to shock the hosts however, Jermaine Blackwood and Tagenarine Chanderpaul fought valiantly to return unbeaten.

IND vs WI Live Score 2nd Test Day 5: Covers Removed, Play Likely to Resume Soon

Much to the frustration of fans, who had seen the play getting interrupted thrice on Day 4, with the second session being washed out entirely, Day 5 couldn’t get underway due to overnight rain in Port of Spain, and the bad weather threatened to foil India’s chances of winning the second Test even as they were in the driving seat.