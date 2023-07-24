'Credit to Soham Bhai for Putting in Hard Work and Taking Care of Me': Mohammed Siraj After Fifer Against West Indies

Mohammed Siraj gave credit to the team’s Strength & Conditioning Coach Soham Desai after claiming a five-wicket haul on a flat track in the first innings of second Test against West Indies. Siraj produced a sensational spell in the first session on Day 4 and dismantled the Windies’ batting line-up to claim his fifer as the hosts were bundled out for 255.

It was Siraj’s second five-wicket haul in Test cricket and it came at a crucial stage of the game which helped India take control in the second Test.

The premier pacer gave credit to Soham and pointed out how he helped him remain fit and ready as he has been playing continuously for the past few months.

“I am really happy with the performance because it’s not easy to take wickets on a flat track. A big thanks to Soham bhai, who has worked on my fitness. I have been playing continuously for the past few months and credit to Soham bhai for putting in hard work and taking care of me," Siraj said in the press conference after the day’s play.

Talking about playing leading the pace attack in the absence of senior stars, Siraj asserted that he enjoys the big responsibility.

“I am happy with my performance as I executed my plans well when the reverse swing was on offer. To be honest, I enjoy when the responsibility has been put on my shoulders when senior bowlers are missing. I love entering the game with responsibility and I want to accept every challenge coming my way," he added.

Siraj shared his plans for the flat track which helped him get the success on Day 4.

“My plan was simple - to bowl the stump line and was hoping to get the seam movement and I stuck to that. The ball was new so we also got some swing but it won’t be the same on Day 5 as the ball has gotten old so the play will be to keep it simple and not leak runs," he added.