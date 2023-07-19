IND vs WI 2nd Test Probable XIs: Rohit Sharma Denies Change in Playing XI; Windies Likely to Field Same Team

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Probable XIs: India and West Indies will go head-to-head for the 100th time in a red-ball fixture when they face off in the last game of the two-Test series on July 20. The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host the contest. India will enter the match as the favourites after showing off their dominance in the opening Test, which they won by an innings and 141 runs.

Speaking about India’s playing eleven in the second Test, captain Rohit Sharma has said that most of the players from the previous game will be retained. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a dreamy Test debut in the first Test with a 171-run knock, will continue to open the innings for India alongside Rohit. The remaining batting order is also predicted to be the same.

As the conditions during the second Test are predicted to remain overcast, Axar Patel can be roped in as the third spinner, accompanying Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Patel can come as a replacement for pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who looked quite pale in the last game, bowling only nine overs across both innings.

West Indies are not expected to make any major modifications to their squad. The hosts asked for a spinner-friendly surface in the first game. But their spinners could not make the most out of the slow wicket in Dominica. Also, their batting department will need to show more composure to shine against the in-form Indian bowling unit.

Check Out India vs West Indies Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohammad Siraj

West Indies Probable XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

India vs West Indies Full Squads: