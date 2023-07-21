IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1: Shubman Gill Flops Again as West Indies Bounce Back With Four Wickets at Tea

West Indies have bounced back in the second session by claiming four wickets as Indian innings slowed down on Day 1 of the second Test match at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. It was the first time in the series when West Indies dominated a session as India reach 182/4 at Tea with Virat Kohli (18*) in the middle as they lost Ajinkya Rahane at the stroke of Tea.

The game also marks the 100th Test between the two teams and captains of both India and West Indies were handed a special memento by legend Brian Lara to commemorate the occasion before the start of the game.

The turning pitch in Dominica suited India really well and a more lively track was expected at Queen’s Park Oval but the curator decided not to leave any grass on the surface.

Jason Holder was the first bowler to provide the breakthrough for West Indies as he dismissed the centurion from the last match Yashasvi Jaiswal for 57. He didn’t add just 5 runs to his score after Lunch.

Meanwhile, it was another flop show from Shubman Gill at the number 3 spot as he was dismissed by Kemar Roach for 10. The flamboyant batter scored a couple of boundaries but ended up edging the ball to Joshua Da Silva. It was the second time when Gill batted at the number 3 spot in Test cricket and it has not worked well for him so far.

Captain Rohit Sharma also looked solid during his 80-run knock but he missed his well-deserving century and got castled by Jomel Warrican. The swashbuckling opener faced 143 balls and hit 9 fours and a couple of sixes to keep the scoreboard moving for India.

He shared a 139-run stand for the opening wicket with Jaiswal to set up the foundation of a big total but the three wickets in the second session allowed the hosts to bounce back in the match.

Kohli, who is playing his 500th international match, started slow and took his time like in the first Test. He scored his first run on the 21st ball he faced by hitting a boundary. The 34-year-old looked solid after and remained unbeaten on 18 in 44 balls at Tea