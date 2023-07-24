IND vs WI 2nd Test: Wasim Jaffer Reacts to Sluggish Trinidad Pitch With a Hilarious Meme

India posted a solid 438 runs in their first innings but they had to play as many as 128 overs to reach the total. The pitch did not assist the bowlers as well. The Indian bowling department was seen struggling during West Indies’ first innings. However, the hosts were finally bundled out after scoring 255 runs at a run rate of nearly 2.20. After a humiliating defeat in the first Test, it could be understood that the Caribbean unit was aiming for at least a draw in the second game. Along with this, the poor nature of the Trinidad wicket caused more frustration for the Indian side.

The pitch at Queen’s Park Oval, where the second Test between India and West Indies is underway, has garnered a lot of criticism owing to the sluggish nature of the surface. Putting his thought into the debate, former Indian player Wasim Jaffer dropped a hilarious meme reference on Twitter. Known for his witty posts on social media, Jaffer made sure of adding a flavour of sarcasm to his critical analysis. The cricketer-turned-pundit compared the Trinidad wicket with Internet Explorer, a web browser ill-famed for its slow buffering speed. Keeping the photographs of the Trinidad pitch and Internet Explorer side by side, Jaffer wrote, “This pitch is the Internet Explorer of cricket pitches."

When India began batting in their second innings on Day 4, they were already leading by 183 runs. The visitors showed enough urgency, with the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal pulling off a blazing start. The duo added 98 runs in the first 11.5 overs before Rohit left for the pavilion for 57 runs. During his 44-ball knock, the Indian skipper smashed five boundaries and three sixes. In the next over, Jaiswal was sent off Jomel Warrican after contributing 38 runs to the scoresheet.

Following the dismissals of the openers, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan took over the charge. They stitched a 79-run partnership before India opted to declare the innings at 181 runs. Gill remained unbeaten at 29 runs, while Kishan notched up a quickfire half-century, scoring 52 runs off 34 balls. At the stumps of Day 4, West Indies could post 76 runs, losing two crucial wickets of captain Kraigg Braithwaite and Kirk McKenzie.