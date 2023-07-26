IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 1st ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For India vs West Indies

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction: India and West Indies are set to clash in the first ODI game of the ongoing international series. The Windies would be looking to bounce back with a win after a disappointing showing in the Test matches against the visitors.

The ODI clash will be hosted by the Kensington Oval Barbados on July 27. India would be eager to have a head-start in the ODI series by securing a win on Thursday.

India kicked off their tour by bagging the first Test against the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs. Yashashvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma carried the team on their backs, hitting a century each in the game. Before that, Ravichandran Ashwin also had a stellar bowling performance that saw him take five West Indies scalps in the first innings. He improved further in the second innings, scalping seven more to take his tally to 12 wickets.

India maintained their winning momentum in the second Test as they put up another impressive total of 438 runs. Former skipper Virat Kohli scored 121 runs, sealing his 76th international century in the Test match at Queen’s Park Oval. This time Mohammad Siraj stepped up to lead India’s bowling front, scalping five wickets in the game. However, the match was drawn due to rain during India’s second batting innings.

India just look in amazing form right now as they would be heading into Thursday’s game as the favourites to secure the victory.

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Jason Holder

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kraigg Brathwaite, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Alick Athanaze

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Rakheem Cornwall

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Mohammad Siraj

IND vs WI Probable XIs:

WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c)(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Alick Athanaze, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph & Yannic Kariah

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik & Mohammed Siraj

IND vs WI Full Squad