Jasprit Bumrah Hat-Trick to Ishant Sharma 10-Fer: India's Best Bowling Spells in West Indies

The Indian team will be back in action after nearly a month’s hiatus following the defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final as they look to kick-start their journey in the WTC 2023-25 cycle with a two-match Test against the West Indies. There’s plenty of history between the two teams, dating back to the 1983 ODI World Cup when India trumped the favourites in the final.

Ahead of the latest chapter of the rivalry between India and West Indies, here’s a look at some of the best bowling spells from Indian players which remain etched in memory.

Harbhajan Singh’s 5/120, IND vs WI 5th Test 2002 - Harbhajan put in a memorable performance against the mighty West Indies India’s tour of the Caribbean in 2002. The Indian spin wizard picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings, but despite his heroics, the team led by Carl Hooper scored 422 runs and would go on to win the match by 155 runs. Watch Harbhajan Singh’s iconic bowling spell on JioCinema.

Jasprit Bumrah 5/7, IND vs WI 1st Test 2019 - Bumrah came up with a commanding display as he picked up a fifer in the first Test against West Indies in 2019. Chasing a daunting total, the Caribbean side folded for a paltry 100 runs in their second inning courtesy of the blitzkrieg from Bumrah who snared a five-wicket haul to dent the hosts. Watch Jasprit Bumrah’s iconic bowling spell on JioCinema.

Anil Kumble 6/78, IND vs WI 4th Test 2006 - Before Kumble was awarded India’s captaincy, the legendary spinner wreaked havoc in the West Indies camp during the 4th Test of India’s tour of the Caribbean. Kumble scored 45 runs with the bat in the first innings before he dismantled the West Indies batting lineup in the second innings picking up six wickets as India steamrolled to a 49-run win. Watch Anil Kumble’s iconic bowling spell on JioCinema.

Ishant Sharma 6/55 & 4/53, IND vs WI 2nd Test 2011 - During India’s tour of West Indies in 2011, the Bridgetown Test was lit up by the breathtaking spell from Ishant. The lanky pacer ran riot with six wickets in the first innings giving India a lead and despite another four-wicket haul in the second inning, the Caribbean side managed to draw the contest. Watch Ishant Sharma’s iconic bowling spell on JioCinema.