From Navjot's Double Century to Sachin's Elegance: A Look at India's Top Knocks in West Indies

The India men’s cricket team is all set to return to action with two-match Test series against West Indies after a month’s break post-World Test Championship Final. The two-match series will mark the start of a new WTC cycle for both India and West Indies with the first Test beginning on July 12 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. The series will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Over the years, India have had some memorable trip to the Caribbean with some eye-catching batting performances. Here’s a look at the top 10 knocks by Indian batters against West Indies away from home.

Navjot Singh Sidhu - 201: The former India batter displayed his elegance and class in an exquisite 201-run knock against West Indies in the second Test match on India’s tour of West Indies in 1997. The veteran opener smashed 19 fours and a six during his 491-ball stay as India ended up drawing the Test match.Watch the top knock on Jio Cinema

Suresh Raina - 82: The veteran southpaw stood strong for India when the stalwarts like Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman failed in the first innings of the Jamaica Test in 2011. Raina came to the rescue of the Indian team when they were six down for 85 and played a sensational knock of 82 to set up the foundation of a 63-run win. Watch the top knock on Jio Cinema

Rahul Dravid - 112: Raina set up the foundation but it was The Wall who scored a gritty century in the second innings to take India over the line in Jamaica. He scored 112 runs off 274 balls as India stamped their authority over West Indies to clinch the match. Watch the top knock on Jio Cinema

Hanuma Vihari - 111: The talented batter showcased his class and slammed his maiden Test century to help India win the match by 257 runs. Vihari scored 111 runs off 225 balls in the first innings which was laced with 16 fine boundaries. He also scored a solid 53 runs* in the second innings and was named Player of the Match. Watch the top knock on Jio Cinema

Rahul Dravid - 144*: It was another masterclass from Dravid, who is unarguably one of the best Test batters in history, as he scored 144 runs at Georgetown, Guyana to help India draw the first Test match of 2002 series. India were on the backfoot after West Indies posted a massive 501 in the first innings but Dravid led India’s fightback to help draw the game. Watch the top knock on Jio Cinema

Ajinkya Rahane - 81: India’s dependable batsman in overseas conditions - Rahane stood strong once again when India lost early wickets in the first Test match on the 2019 tour. The seasoned campaigner scored 81 runs to revive India’s innings and set up the foundation for a massive victory. Watch the top knock on Jio Cinema

Ajinkya Rahane - 102: After a sensational 81 in the first innings, Rahane levelled up his game in the second innings to breach the three-digit mark and score 102 runs in the same match. He fought hard when things were not going in India’s favour and hit five boundaries during his gritty knock as the visitors won the match by 318 runs. Watch the top knock on Jio Cinema

VVS Laxman - 130: The elegant batter displayed his class with a 130-run knock against West Indies in the fourth Test match on the 2002 tour. The Hyderabad batter dominated the Windies’ bowling attack and hit 14 boundaries during his 244-ball stay in the middle. Watch the top knock on Jio Cinema