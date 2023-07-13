IND vs WI Highlights 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli Solid as India Take 162-run Lead at Stumps

IND vs WI Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed his finest day on a cricket pitch with an unconquered debut hundred as India seized complete control on the second day of the opening Test against the West Indies here. Skipper Rohit Sharma (103 off 221 balls), also eschewed his natural flair en route his 10th Test hundred and a record 229-run opening stand with Jaiswal (143 batting, 350 balls) as India batted cautiously but still did well enough to slowly bat West Indies out of the game, finishing the second day on 312 for two.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has certainly made his outing memorable, becoming the 17th Indian batter to score a hundred on Test debut. On the other hand, captain Rohit Sharma also got his 10th ton with a boundary but got out off the very next ball. Shubman Gill, who walked out at no.3 also fell early but a couple of losses have not affected India’s momentum much as they are 95 runs ahead of West Indies’ first-innings total of 150 runs. At tea, Jaiswal was batting on 116 and was accompanied with Virat Kohli (4*).

The youngster from Mumbai has been playing a phenomenal game of cricket on Caribbean soil and also backing his captain thoroughly. The opening duo of Rohit and Jaiswal has put up a partnership of more than 200 runs while the West Indies bowlers are still searching for an opening breakthrough.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started Day 2 cautiously and not looking to take any risk at the moment. They have scored their fifties but have given too much respect to the West Indies bowlers on Thursday in the first session. The hosts relied heavily on the spinners to test the Indian openers and they somehow managed to keep them quiet. India were 146/0 in 55 overs at lunch, trailed West Indies (150) by 4 runs with Rohit Sharma 68* and Yashasvi Jaiswal 62* in the middle.

On Wednesday, the duo added 80 runs for the opening stand to bring down first innings deficit to 70 at stumps. The new opening pair looked comfortable as there was not much help for the bowlers with the Indian skipper hitting his customary ‘pull-shot and soothing straight drive. Jaiswal also hardly showed any signs of nerves as he played close to his body for the better part of the evening.

But the opening day’s honours went to Ashwin, whose unmatchable artistry was too much to handle for an under-cooked batting line-up. Making full use of the slow two-paced track that also offered turn and bounce, Ashwin had reasons to be chuffed as he became the third Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (956 wickets) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to complete 700 scalps across formats in international cricket.

It was a rare day in recent times as two Indian spinners led the show in an away match on a pitch that looked like turning from the first day itself as it was very brown with patches of grass. Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3-26 off 14 overs as India got into the driver’s seat in the first Test of the two-match Test series.

After picking four wickets in the first session, India picked four more wickets, two of which were taken by Ravichandran Ashwin, while conceding only 69 runs. The visitors’ are now just two wickets away to bowl out West Indies for a below-par total.

The hosts’ below-par batting effort was caused mainly by some reckless shot selection, including an assured, calm and composed-looking Athanaze. The batters were perishing when trying to attack deliveries without showing adequate patience, leaving a lot left to be desired.

An impressive Athanaze began the second session with a crisp drive on the up for four off Ravindra Jadeja. But the left-arm spinner bounced back by cramping Joshua da Silva for room on the cut with a straighter delivery and extra bounce took the edge behind to Ishan Kishan, who completed the catch on rebound.