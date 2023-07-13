IND vs WI Highlights 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli Solid as India Take 162-run Lead at Stumps

Curated By: Aakash Biswas & Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 04:11 IST
Dominica
STUMPS! Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal hold the fort in the final session of the day. The duo complemented each other well and batted cautiously to collect 67 runs from the third session. West Indies relied heavily on the spinners to take wickets but they only managed to claim only two. Jaiswal and Kohli confident with their solid defence in the middle. India 312/2 at stumps, lead West Indies by 162 runs
One run came of Jomel Warrican’s over. West Indies have worked hard thus far to get a breakthrough but have struggled a bit to find one as Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal continue to bat with a disciplined approach. IND 309/2
Virat Kohli scored his first boundary of the innings as India crossed the 300-run mark here. Four runs came off Raymon Reifer’s over. India need to continue this momentum to add some extra runs before the stumps. IND 302/2
A couple of tight overs once again and the pressure is mounting on Virat Kohli to break the shackles as he has not been able to finds the gaps thus far. 22 runs came off the last 10 overs. IND 298/2
FINALLY a boundary for India and it’s Yashasvi Jaiswal who breaks the shackles to find the gap and get a boundary. However, Alzarri Joseph bounced back after that and bowled five dot balls on a trot. IND 296/2
No boundaries from Virat Kohli in 60 balls he has faced thus far in his innings - a bit too cautious or just very disciplined. On the other hand, Yashasvi Jaiswal survived a lbw call as West Indies have lost all three dismissals. The southpaw also registered a record of playing the most balls on the debut innings by an Indian. IND 288/2
Another tight over from West Indies. It’s now a mystery whether West Indies bowlers have been too good to stop India to play a bit aggressively or the visitors have been too cautious with their approach. IND 283/2
Kemar Roach into the attack. Three runs from the over. Virat Kohli took a double on the first ball and then ran a single, while Yashasvi Jaiswal played four dot balls to end the over. IND 280/2 in 99 overs
Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal continued their cautious approach with the bat as the current India run rate is well below 3 at the moment. India have not scored quickly with the bat today thus far but they need to attack the bowlers in the final hour. IND 274/2
Pace back into the attack as Jason Holder returned to the attack. A maiden from Holder as the runs continue to come at a quiet slow rate at the moment. Virat Kohli now needs to break the shackles as his strike rate is below 25. IND 272/2
Another poor review from West Indies as they have lost all three DRS now. There was a gap between the bat and the ball as the ball didn’t take any edge here. Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal are taking India forward here slowly but steadily. IND 270/2
It’s not an easy track to bat on as the ball odd is turning and staying low. It will now be a task for Yashasvi Jaiswal as Virat Kohli takes a lot of singles and avoid dot balls after getting settled and the youngster has already batted for two sessions today thus far but he needs to be at his best to take hard runs IND 269/2
Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal are in no mood to take the risk here as India lost wickets at regular intervals right before the Tea break. West Indies continue to attack the Indian batters with the spinners as the surface is not offering much to the pacers. IND 262/2
A couple of tight overs as three runs came off the last two. Virat Kohli looks in no hurry at the moment as he has the ability to take quick singles and doubles to put pressure on the opposition. Yashasvi Jaiswal now looks more confident with his approach. IND 253/3 in 84 overs
Yashasvi Jaiswal starts with a boundary in the final session of the day. The southpaw is playing with freedom and it’s time for him to convert the century into something big. IND 250/2 in 82 overs
Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal are in the middle to resume the proceedings with the bat. Alick Athanaze has the ball in hand.
After hundreds from Jaiswal and Rohit, India have posted 245/2 at tea. The visitors have lost 2 quick wickets but that doesn’t affect much their momentum as they lead by 68 runs with Virat Kohli in the middle.
Gill’s first outing as No. 3 comes to an early end. Warrican fires full while Gill doesn’t get to the pitch of the ball. The ball turns sharply, takes the edge of the bat and lands in the hand of Athanaze. Warrican gets his first wicket.
The captain’s knock finally comes to an end. Rohit would have never wanted that kind of dismissal. Extra bounce on Athanaze’s off-break, Rohit presses forward in defence, but the ball brushes off the gloves before hitting his pads. Joshua Da Silva moves across and takes the catch. The umpire is not convinced but Craig Braithwaite reviews. The spike on the ultredge forces Chris Gaffaney to reverse his decision and Rohit has to walk off.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma brings up his 10th Test hundred with a boundary. This is also his first ton in the West Indies and 2nd away from home. Rohit has been phenomenal so far with the bat in hand and has complimented his young partner so well. Definitely, a captain’s knock!
Yashasvi Jaiswal gets a hundred on his Test debut. He becomes the 17th Indian batter to notch triple figures in his first Test match. The youngster from Mumbai has been phenomenal right from the beginning of the innings and has showcased remarkable character against the Windies bowling attack. He has smashed 11 boundaries and still counting. Take a bow, young man!!
Kemar Roach makes Yashasvi wait for his maiden hundred. The debutant managed just one run in the 69th over and moves to 99. However, the single brings up the 200-run partnership for the opening wicket.
The Indian openers are shifting gears as the session progresses. Both Yashasvi and Rohit Sharma are dealing in boundaries and approaching their respective hundreds.
163 - Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal bring up the highest opening stand for India in and against West Indies. They surpass the previous best, set by Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer.
India finish the deficit, take lead in the first innings. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma also bring up a 150-run stand for the opening wicket. West Indies, on the other hand, are desperately looking to break this partnership.
Holder begins his spell after the lunch break. Great bowling from the former captain as he give away just 1 run in his over.
Rohit and Jaiswal walk out to bat after lunch. India posted 146 for none and were trailing by 4 runs. Jomel Warrican begins the West Indies attack
LUNCH! The Indian openers hit the fifties in the first session of the game but the West Indies bowlers did manage to keep them quiet. They didn’t take risks and played the West Indies spinners cautiously to help India strengthen their grip over the match. India still trail West Indies by 4 runs. India 146/0 in 55 overs at lunch, trail West Indies (150) by 4 runs. (Rohit Sharma 68*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 62*)
The snooze fest continues as the Indian openers continue to play risk-free cricket with no attacking instinct at the moment. West Indies continue to attack the Indian openers with their spinners as both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are finding it difficult to break the shackles. IND 144/0 in 54 overs
The runs continue to come at a slow rate here. West Indies are relying heavily on the spinners to make it difficult for the Indian openers to play freely. Brathwaite and Warrican are hitting the right areas which is not allowing to play their shots. IND 142/0
IND vs WI Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed his finest day on a cricket pitch with an unconquered debut hundred as India seized complete control on the second day of the opening Test against the West Indies here. Skipper Rohit Sharma (103 off 221 balls), also eschewed his natural flair en route his 10th Test hundred and a record 229-run opening stand with Jaiswal (143 batting, 350 balls) as India batted cautiously but still did well enough to slowly bat West Indies out of the game, finishing the second day on 312 for two.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has certainly made his outing memorable, becoming the 17th Indian batter to score a hundred on Test debut. On the other hand, captain Rohit Sharma also got his 10th ton with a boundary but got out off the very next ball. Shubman Gill, who walked out at no.3 also fell early but a couple of losses have not affected India’s momentum much as they are 95 runs ahead of West Indies’ first-innings total of 150 runs. At tea, Jaiswal was batting on 116 and was accompanied with Virat Kohli (4*).
The youngster from Mumbai has been playing a phenomenal game of cricket on Caribbean soil and also backing his captain thoroughly. The opening duo of Rohit and Jaiswal has put up a partnership of more than 200 runs while the West Indies bowlers are still searching for an opening breakthrough.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started Day 2 cautiously and not looking to take any risk at the moment. They have scored their fifties but have given too much respect to the West Indies bowlers on Thursday in the first session. The hosts relied heavily on the spinners to test the Indian openers and they somehow managed to keep them quiet. India were 146/0 in 55 overs at lunch, trailed West Indies (150) by 4 runs with Rohit Sharma 68* and Yashasvi Jaiswal 62* in the middle.
On Wednesday, the duo added 80 runs for the opening stand to bring down first innings deficit to 70 at stumps. The new opening pair looked comfortable as there was not much help for the bowlers with the Indian skipper hitting his customary ‘pull-shot and soothing straight drive. Jaiswal also hardly showed any signs of nerves as he played close to his body for the better part of the evening.
But the opening day’s honours went to Ashwin, whose unmatchable artistry was too much to handle for an under-cooked batting line-up. Making full use of the slow two-paced track that also offered turn and bounce, Ashwin had reasons to be chuffed as he became the third Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (956 wickets) and Harbhajan Singh (711) to complete 700 scalps across formats in international cricket.
It was a rare day in recent times as two Indian spinners led the show in an away match on a pitch that looked like turning from the first day itself as it was very brown with patches of grass. Ravindra Jadeja claimed 3-26 off 14 overs as India got into the driver’s seat in the first Test of the two-match Test series.
After picking four wickets in the first session, India picked four more wickets, two of which were taken by Ravichandran Ashwin, while conceding only 69 runs. The visitors’ are now just two wickets away to bowl out West Indies for a below-par total.
The hosts’ below-par batting effort was caused mainly by some reckless shot selection, including an assured, calm and composed-looking Athanaze. The batters were perishing when trying to attack deliveries without showing adequate patience, leaving a lot left to be desired.
An impressive Athanaze began the second session with a crisp drive on the up for four off Ravindra Jadeja. But the left-arm spinner bounced back by cramping Joshua da Silva for room on the cut with a straighter delivery and extra bounce took the edge behind to Ishan Kishan, who completed the catch on rebound.
