IND vs WI Highlights 1st Test Day 3: R Ashwin Powers India to an Innings And 141 Runs Win Over West Indies

IND vs WI Updates 1st Test Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin turned out to be too good for an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up as his second five-wicket haul of the game set up India’s innings and 141-run victory in the opening Test on Friday.

After India declared their first innings at 421 for five midway into the afternoon session, an improved batting show was expected from the Caribbean batters but they were simply not up to the task and collapsed to 130 all out in 50 overs to ensure a three-day finish.