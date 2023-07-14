IND vs WI Highlights 1st Test Day 3: R Ashwin Powers India to an Innings And 141 Runs Win Over West Indies

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 03:50 IST
Dominica
IND vs WI Updates 1st Test Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin turned out to be too good for an ill-equipped West Indies batting line-up as his second five-wicket haul of the game set up India’s innings and 141-run victory in the opening Test on Friday.
After India declared their first innings at 421 for five midway into the afternoon session, an improved batting show was expected from the Caribbean batters but they were simply not up to the task and collapsed to 130 all out in 50 overs to ensure a three-day finish.
OUT! And it’s Done and Dusted, India beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs at Windsor Park, Dominica. A dominant performance from India as they read the slow pitch well and batted accordingly while the West Indies batters looked unprepared for the Ravichandran Ashwin challenge who claimed 12 wickets in the Test match as Jomel Warrican turned out to be his final to seal the match. India (421/5 d) beat West Indies (150 and 130) by an innings and 141 runs
Jomel Warrican continues to attack the Indian spinners as he smashed Ashwin for a boundary and is not shying away to charge down the ground. 7 runs came off the over. WI 128/9
Jomel Warrican wants to have some fun in the middle as he has already smashed a couple of boundaries, He is not shying away from charging down the ground. India get an extra half an hour to wrap things up. WI 122/9
OUT! And it keeps coming for Ashwin and India as West Indies have lost their ninth wicket. Kemar Roach departs for a duck as Ashwin claims his 11th wicket of the match. India only one wicket away from a massive victory, WI 108/9
OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin claims his fifth of the innings and tenth of the match. Absolute sensational from the veteran India spinner to produce a special spell once again. This time he gets the better of Rahkeem Cornwall who departs for just 4. WI 108/8 in 46.1 overs
Rahkeem Cornwall opens his account with a boundary. He hits Ravichandran Ashwin for a four, who is in the hunt for his 8th 10-wicket haul. Rohit Sharma has not used Shardul Thakur thus far in this innings. WI 106/7
OUT! Wicket number 4 for Ravichandran Ashwin and this time Alazarri Joseph became his latest victim. H went for another big shot but found Shubman Gill near the boundary line as West Indies are eyeing a massive defeat here. WI 100/7 in 42.3 overs
Now, Jason Holder has decided to break the shackles as he smashed Ravichandran Ashwin and hit him for a maximum. It was in the slot and Holder hit it over long-on for a maximum. WI 99/6 in 41 overs
Alzarri Joseph smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for a six to release some pressure off his shoulders. 8 runs came off the over West Indies still trail India by 183 runs and it looks highly unlikely that they will be able to cross that. WI 88/6
OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin strikes and gets the big wicket of Alick Athanaze at the crucial juncture of the game. The southpaw departs for 28. It was an excellent delivery from Ashwin and Athanaze failed to keep it down and gave a catch to Yashasvi Jaiswal at short leg. WI 78/6 in 36.2 overs
Alick Athanaze continues to shine and he is now putting pressure on the Indian spinners a bit by hitting boundaries at regular intervals. Jason Holder is taking his time in the middle to get settled. WI 76/5
Alick Athanaze picked the gap once again and found a boundary. The debutant has a bright future ahead as he can play both pace and well. The southpaw shows good temperament thus far in this match. WI 71/5 in 34 overs
Alick Athanaze has been the best batter for West Indies thus far in the match. He scored 47 in the first innings and now he is putting up a fight once again. He is boundaries at regular intervals here to showcase his class. WI 67/5 in 32 overs
OUT! Mohammed Siraj gets his name on the wicket’s sheet and dismisses Joshua Da Silva. Excellent from Siraj as he swung the ball back in for the wicketkeeper batter and hit his pads to get him LBW. Silva took a long walk back towards the pavilion after scoring 13. WI 58/5 in 29.3 overs
Alick Athanaze hit another boundary here as the scoreboard keeps moving for West Indies. Rohit Sharma continues to attack with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to trouble the Windies batters. However, the two batters in the middle are currently looking to hit boundaries. WI 56/4
Alick Athanaze also hit a boundary as West Indies are not looking to slow down despite losing early wickets. They are looking to hit fours at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate. WI 48/4 in 25 overs
Joshua Da Silva hit a boundary to ease off some pressure but Rohit Sharma has put an attacking field set to put him on the backfoot. Despite the boundary, only four runs came off it. India might look to seal the game today itself. WI 44/4
OUT! Another one bites the dust here as Ravindra Jadeja dismisses Raymon Reifer for 11. Excellent from Ravindra Jadeja as he gets another one here to put West Indies are on the backfoot now with four wickets down. WI 32/4 in 21.1 overs
OUT! Ravichandran Ashwin has struck again and gets the better of Jermaine Blackwood. West Indies also lost a review here as Blackwood took the DRS but it was plumb in front of wicket. West Indies are three down here. WI 32/2 in 20.3 overs
Jermaine Blackwood and Raymon Reifer are in the middle to resume the proceedings for West Indies. Ravindra Jadeja has the ball in hand.
Hosts West Indies lost their openers after India declared their first innings with a 271-run led. Ravindra Jadeja drew the first blood as he trapped Chanderpaul in front and then Ashwin removed West Indies captain Brathwaite to trouble the hosts a bit more. At tea, Raymon Reifer was batting on 7 and was accompanied by Jermaine Blackwood (4*).
Ravindra Jadeja provides the opening breakthrough by trapping Tegnarine Chanderpaul in front. The ball spins in from a length around off, and Chanderpaul strides forward but gets beaten on the inside edge. Umpire Michael Gough gives it out straightaway and Chaderpaul reviews it. The ball tracking shows the umpire’s call on hitting and the original decision stays.
Chanderpaul off the mark, brings up the first runs for the Windies in the second innings. Jaydev Undakat also begins his spell with a tight over.
Siraj begins with a maiden over. The pitch hasn’t favoured the bowlers much but the Indians have managed to reap positive results out of it.
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tegnarine Chanderpaul walk out to begin West Indies’ second innings. Mohammed Siraj opens the Indian attack.
After losing Virat Kohli early after lunch, India decide to declare their first innings on 421/5. Rohit signalled from the dressing room right after Ishan Kishan scored his first Test runs.
Jadeja nails the cover drive off Kemar Roach. Full-length delivery, gets it in his zone and the left-hander drills it through cover for his second boundary after lunch.
Debutant Ishan Kishan has played 16 balls since making his way into the middle but is yet to score his first Test runs. The track seems to be testing the batters now and Kishan doesn’t just want to waste this opportunity by jumping the gun.
Earlier, India resumed the day at 312 for two with overnight centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli in the middle. Debutant Jaiswal finally got out for 171 off 387 balls, while Kohli was dismissed for 76 runs.
After 41 long years, since India’s 1982 tour of England where Suru Nayak and Sunil Gavaskar opened, there were two Mumbai men opening for the country and put up the best-ever stand of 229 against West Indies, beating the previous best of 201 set by Sanjay Bangar and Virender Sehwag back in 2001.
It was old-fashioned Test match batting at its best. Jaiswal and Rohit did just that. Both trusted their defensive game when they found deliveries gripping and waited for the loose deliveries as none of the West Indies bowlers looked threatening.
Jaiswal’s hundred is certain to bring in its fair share of euphoria among fans as he is an endearing rags-to-riches success story.
The India skipper was out immediately after scoring his 10th Test hundred when his defensive prod off debutant Alick Athanaze’s off-break ballooned up for keeper Joshua Da Silva to complete an easy catch. Shubman Gill’s (6 off 10 balls) first game as No. 3 didn’t start off well.
Jaiswal's hundred is certain to bring in its fair share of euphoria among fans as he is an endearing rags-to-riches success story. He became the third Indian opener, after Shikhar Dhawan (vs Australia in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (vs West Indies 2018), to score a hundred on Test debut. He had played only 15 first-class games in his career before this Test, but averages over 80 in those with nine hundreds, including a stunning 265 in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy Final last year.
News18 Live Blog Team