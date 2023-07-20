IND vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: India 288/4 at Stumps, Virat Kohli Nears Century in 500th Game

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago
Live Score IND vs WI, 2nd Test Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 from Port of Spain, Trinidad. After registering a sensational victory in the first Test, India will look to complete a whitewash against West Indies in the second and final match of the series starting Thursday. West Indies looked unprepared for the big Ravichandran Ashwin Test in the first match as they struggled on the tricky batting surface. Ashwin went up taking 12 wickets in the match to dismantle the Windies line–up.
India reach stumps on Day 1 at 288/4, after a dominating performance in the first session from India, West Indies roared back in the second session but Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja batted throughout the third session to put India in command. That’s it from us on Day 1, do tune in on Day 2.
Another economical over from West Indies, Warrican concedes just 3 runs. Virat Kohli batting at 86 off 158, Ravindra Jadeja batting at 36 off 81. India reach 287/4.
India reach 284/4 after 81 overs. Virat Kohli batting at 83 off 152, Ravindra Jadeja batting at 36 off 75. West Indies need to break this partnership or it could be a similar story from the previous game.
100-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli smashes Warrican for a boundary and brings up the milestone for his partnership with Jadeja. India 282/4 after 79 overs.
India in complete control, they reach 275/4 after 77 overs, Kohli batting at 77, Jadeja batting at 34, their partnership of 94 runs has brought India right back in this contest after a fightback in the second session from Windies.
India 270/4 after 75 overs, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli seemingly out batting West Indies out of this game, the partnership reaches 88 runs, the Windies continue to struggle. India in cruise control.
74 overs have been bowled, India reach 264/4, this third session India have dominated West Indies, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s partnership of 82 runs has been key. Virat batting at 70 off 128, Jadeja batting at 30 off 58.
India finally cross the 250-run mark, Alzarri Joseph comes to bowl his 15th over, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja take two runs to go past the 250-mark, then Kohli notches a boundary. Two more runs to end the over, 10 runs from the over, India reach 259/4 after 72 overs.
India reach 249/4 after 71 overs, another exceptional over from Warrican just a single from it, India on the cusp of completing 250 runs. India scored 61 runs in the previous session, and they have already scored 67 runs in the third session. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s partnership has been key.
India still close to the 250-run mark, excellent partnership of 60 runs between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Kohli batting at 55 off 109, Ravindra Jadeja 22 off 46. India 242/4 after 69 overs.
India are now nearing the 250-run mark, Ravindra Jadeja smashes a boundary against Alzarri Joseph, the Windies pacer concedes 6 runs in his over, India reach 242/4 after 68 overs.
Milestone man Virat Kohli reaches his fifty in 97 balls, smashes a boundary against Warrican and becomes the first player to smash a fifty on his 500th international game.
India’s former captain Virat Kohli who is playing his 500th international game is on the verge of reaching a unique record, none of the batters who played 500 or more matches scored a fifty on their 500th outing, Kohli is batting at 48. IND 230/4.
A boundary from the over, Ravindra Jadeja notches four runs and finds the boundary. Just 4 from the over of Alzarri Joseph, India reach 226/4 after 64 overs.
Kemar Roach continues his spell, gives away just two runs, and Warrican continues to bowl from the other end. West Indies looking for a crucial wicket, India 222/4, Virat Kohli at 44, Ravindra Jadeja 13 off 34.
Another excellent over from West Indies point of view, just two runs from it, Warrican has bowled really well today. Virat Kohli batting at 43 off 78, Ravindra Jadeja at 12 off 29. Partnership of 38 runs, key for India.
An expensive over from Kemar Roach, slowly but steadily India making a comeback. A boundary each from Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Time for a drinks break, India reach 218/4, 14 runs from that over from Roach.
Finally, the Indian team cross the 200-run mark, it has been a struggle in the past two sessions, they breezed past the 100-run mark, but reaching the 200 India lost 4 wickets. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja continue to keep India ticking.
A lengthy over comes to an end, the West Indies were not happy with the ball, they asked for a replacement ball and thus the over took a lifetime to finish. Jason Holder’s finally comes to an end, India reach 191/4 after 56 overs. Virat Kohli batting at 23 off 57, Ravindra Jadeja at 4 off 20.
West Indies continue to dominate as India reach 190/4. Just a solitary run from Gabriel’s over, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja continue to slog it out. 55 overs have been bowled. Kohli playing a gritty knock of 22 runs, Jadeja at 4 off 16.
India are nearing the 200-run mark, they reach 189/4. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja key. Just 3 runs from the over of Gabriel, Kohli and Jadeja looking to rebuild for India.
Virat Kohli will be hoping to take the lead from here on, India 186/4, Ravindra Jadeja batting at 3. After a stellar second session, West Indies will look to continue their momentum, India will hope to finish the day strongly.
Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli resume action for India, after Tea. Virat Kohli batting at 18 off 44, India 182/4, Gabriel set to kick start proceedings with the ball.
Ajinkya Rahane dismissed at 8, Gabriel gets the Indian vice-captain, and that’s Tea on Day 1. India reach 182/4 after 50.4 overs. Do join us for the third and final session today.
50 overs completed on Day 1, India reach 179/3 as the visitors look to rebuild. Virat Kohli batting at 17 off 42 balls, Ajinkya Rahane 7 off 33 balls. West Indies have dominated the second session, India looking to fend off the fightback.
Just two runs from Gabriel’s ninth over, India 178/3 after 49 overs, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane still looking to rebuild. 121 runs came in the first session, just 59 runs in the second session so far.
West Indies in complete control of the second session, end of Alzarri Joseph’s ninth over, India reach 176/3 after 48 overs. Virat Kohli is batting at 15 off 36, Ajinkya Rahane batting at 6 off 27.
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane continue the rebuild, India reach 172/3 after 46 overs. Five runs from the previous over, a smashing signature Virat Kohli boundary and a single to end Alzarri Joseph’s over.
45 overs have been bowled on Day 1 and the contest sits on a delicate knife’s edge, with India at 167/3. Virat Kohli batting at 8 off 27, Ajinkya Rahane batting at 4 off 19.
It is going to be a landmark match for Virat Kohli who will be playing his 500 match for India as all eyes will be on him once again as many expect him to play a big knock to make it memorable. Talented Shubman Gill will be under a bit of scanner as he will bat at the number 3 position where he failed to score big in the opening Test.
West Indies may have hit rock bottom following their failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup, but Dravid said there’s no dearth of talent and they would rise again with emphasis on infrastructure and resources.
The ODI World Cup qualifiers earlier this month shook the cricketing world, when the West Indies, the winners of the first two editions of the showpiece, after their successive losses to hosts Zimbabwe, the Netherlands and Scotland.
“Yes, from a West Indies perspective, I can sense and people have spoken about the disappointments they do feel,” Dravid said.
“But one of the great things that people have here in the Caribbean is just the love of the sport and how they are keen to get behind and still rally around the West Indies, in spite of the difficult situations.
“I don’t see any dearth of talent here. I see great talent, I see great ability and I’m sure that just with the right kind of maybe emphasis on infrastructure and resources, I don’t see why West Indies cricket can’t go back to the glory days.”
Dravid was also quick to point out that it’s in the white ball cricket the West Indies as a cricketing nation has suffered, unlike in Test format.
