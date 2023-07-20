Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home / Cricketnext / IND vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: India 288/4 at Stumps, Virat Kohli Nears Century in 500th Game

IND vs WI Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: India 288/4 at Stumps, Virat Kohli Nears Century in 500th Game

Live Score India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 Updates (AP Photo)

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live: Here you can follow live score and updates of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 from Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 03:08 IST

Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

Advertisement

Live Score IND vs WI, 2nd Test Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 from Port of Spain, Trinidad. After registering a sensational victory in the first Test, India will look to complete a whitewash against West Indies in the second and final match of the series starting Thursday. West Indies looked unprepared for the big Ravichandran Ashwin Test in the first match as they struggled on the tricky batting surface. Ashwin went up taking 12 wickets in the match to dismantle the Windies line–up.

Jul 21, 2023 03:07 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: India 288/4 at Stumps

India reach stumps on Day 1 at 288/4, after a dominating performance in the first session from India, West Indies roared back in the second session but Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja batted throughout the third session to put India in command. That’s it from us on Day 1, do tune in on Day 2.

Jul 21, 2023 02:57 IST

Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test: IND 287/4

Another economical over from West Indies, Warrican concedes just 3 runs. Virat Kohli batting at 86 off 158, Ravindra Jadeja batting at 36 off 81. India reach 287/4.

Advertisement
Jul 21, 2023 02:52 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: IND 284/4 after 81 overs

India reach 284/4 after 81 overs. Virat Kohli batting at 83 off 152, Ravindra Jadeja batting at 36 off 75. West Indies need to break this partnership or it could be a similar story from the previous game.

Jul 21, 2023 02:46 IST

Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test: Virat Kohli smashes boundary, 100-partnership between Kohli-Jadeja

100-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli smashes Warrican for a boundary and brings up the milestone for his partnership with Jadeja. India 282/4 after 79 overs.

Jul 21, 2023 02:41 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: IND 275/4, India in complete control

India in complete control, they reach 275/4 after 77 overs, Kohli batting at 77, Jadeja batting at 34, their partnership of 94 runs has brought India right back in this contest after a fightback in the second session from Windies.

Jul 21, 2023 02:36 IST

Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test: IND 270/4 after 75 overs

India 270/4 after 75 overs, Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli seemingly out batting West Indies out of this game, the partnership reaches 88 runs, the Windies continue to struggle. India in cruise control.

Advertisement
Jul 21, 2023 02:31 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: IND 264/4 after 74 overs

74 overs have been bowled, India reach 264/4, this third session India have dominated West Indies, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s partnership of 82 runs has been key. Virat batting at 70 off 128, Jadeja batting at 30 off 58.

Jul 21, 2023 02:21 IST

IND vs WI Live Score: 250-up for India, IND 259/4

India finally cross the 250-run mark, Alzarri Joseph comes to bowl his 15th over, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja take two runs to go past the 250-mark, then Kohli notches a boundary. Two more runs to end the over, 10 runs from the over, India reach 259/4 after 72 overs.

Jul 21, 2023 02:17 IST

Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test: IND 249/4 after 71 overs

India reach 249/4 after 71 overs, another exceptional over from Warrican just a single from it, India on the cusp of completing 250 runs. India scored 61 runs in the previous session, and they have already scored 67 runs in the third session. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja’s partnership has been key.

Jul 21, 2023 02:04 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: IND 242/4, Windies search breakthrough

India still close to the 250-run mark, excellent partnership of 60 runs between Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Kohli batting at 55 off 109, Ravindra Jadeja 22 off 46. India 242/4 after 69 overs.

Jul 21, 2023 02:01 IST

IND vs WI Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja gets boundary, IND 242/4

India are now nearing the 250-run mark, Ravindra Jadeja smashes a boundary against Alzarri Joseph, the Windies pacer concedes 6  runs in his over, India reach 242/4 after 68 overs.

Jul 21, 2023 01:53 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: Virat Kohli smashes 50 in 500th match

Milestone man Virat Kohli reaches his fifty in 97 balls, smashes a boundary against Warrican and becomes the first player to smash a fifty on his 500th international game.

Jul 21, 2023 01:51 IST

Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test: Virat Kohli nears fifty, IND 230/4

India’s former captain Virat Kohli who is playing his 500th international game is on the verge of reaching a unique record, none of the batters who played 500 or more matches scored a fifty on their 500th outing, Kohli is batting at 48. IND 230/4.

Jul 21, 2023 01:45 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: IND 226/4, Jadeja notches a boundary

A boundary from the over, Ravindra Jadeja notches four runs and finds the boundary. Just 4 from the over of Alzarri Joseph, India reach 226/4 after 64 overs.

Jul 21, 2023 01:36 IST

Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test: IND 222-4 after 62 overs

Kemar Roach continues his spell, gives away just two runs, and Warrican continues to bowl from the other end. West Indies looking for a crucial wicket, India 222/4, Virat Kohli at 44, Ravindra Jadeja 13 off 34.

Jul 21, 2023 01:32 IST

IND vs WI Live Score: IND 220/4 after 61 overs

Another excellent over from West Indies point of view, just two runs from it, Warrican has bowled really well today. Virat Kohli batting at 43 off 78, Ravindra Jadeja at 12 off 29. Partnership of 38 runs, key for India.

Jul 21, 2023 01:25 IST

Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test: 14-run over from Roach, IND 218/4

An expensive over from Kemar Roach, slowly but steadily India making a comeback. A boundary each from Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Time for a drinks break, India reach 218/4, 14 runs from that over from Roach.

Jul 21, 2023 01:15 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: 200-up for India

Finally, the Indian team cross the 200-run mark, it has been a struggle in the past two sessions, they breezed past the 100-run mark, but reaching the 200 India lost 4 wickets. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja continue to keep India ticking.

Jul 21, 2023 01:08 IST

IND vs WI Live Score: IND 191/4 after 56 overs

A lengthy over comes to an end, the West Indies were not happy with the ball, they asked for a replacement ball and thus the over took a lifetime to finish. Jason Holder’s finally comes to an end, India reach 191/4 after 56 overs. Virat Kohli batting at 23 off 57, Ravindra Jadeja at 4 off 20.

Jul 21, 2023 00:57 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test: IND 190/4 after 55 overs

West Indies continue to dominate as India reach 190/4. Just a solitary run from Gabriel’s over, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja continue to slog it out. 55 overs have been bowled. Kohli playing a gritty knock of 22 runs, Jadeja at 4 off 16.

Jul 21, 2023 00:47 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: IND 189/4, India nearing 200-mark

India are nearing the 200-run mark, they reach 189/4. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja key. Just 3 runs from the over of Gabriel, Kohli and Jadeja looking to rebuild for India.

Jul 21, 2023 00:42 IST

IND vs WI Live Score: IND 186/4 after 52 overs

Virat Kohli will be hoping to take the lead from here on, India 186/4, Ravindra Jadeja batting at 3. After a stellar second session, West Indies will look to continue their momentum, India will hope to finish the day strongly.

Jul 21, 2023 00:35 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli resume action for India

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli resume action for India, after Tea. Virat Kohli batting at 18 off 44, India 182/4, Gabriel set to kick start proceedings with the ball.

Jul 21, 2023 00:20 IST

IND vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1 Updates: India 182/4 at Tea, West Indies roar back

West Indies fightback as India reach 182/4 at Tea. Ever since Yashasvi Jaiswal departed, that opened up the floodgates, Ajinkya Rahane became the latest casualty. Virat Kohli is batting at 18 off 44, he will be looking to lead the side in the next session. First session goes India’s way, West Indies clinch second session, stick around to find who finishes Day 1 on top.
 
Jul 21, 2023 00:15 IST

Live Score India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane dismissed! IND 182/4

Ajinkya Rahane dismissed at 8, Gabriel gets the Indian vice-captain, and that’s Tea on Day 1. India reach 182/4 after 50.4 overs. Do join us for the third and final session today.

Jul 21, 2023 00:11 IST

Live Score India vs West Indies 2nd Test: IND 179/3 after 50 overs

50 overs completed on Day 1, India reach 179/3 as the visitors look to rebuild. Virat Kohli batting at 17 off 42 balls, Ajinkya Rahane 7 off 33 balls. West Indies have dominated the second session, India looking to fend off the fightback.

Jul 21, 2023 00:05 IST

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live: India 178/3 after 49 overs

Just two runs from Gabriel’s ninth over, India 178/3 after 49 overs, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane still looking to rebuild. 121 runs came in the first session, just 59 runs in the second session so far.

Jul 21, 2023 00:01 IST

IND vs WI Live Score: IND 176/3 after 48 overs

West Indies in complete control of the second session, end of Alzarri Joseph’s ninth over, India reach 176/3 after 48 overs. Virat Kohli is batting at 15 off 36, Ajinkya Rahane batting at 6 off 27.

Jul 20, 2023 23:53 IST

Live Score India vs West Indies 2nd Test: IND 172/3 after 46 overs

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane continue the rebuild, India reach 172/3 after 46 overs. Five runs from the previous over, a smashing signature Virat Kohli boundary and a single to end Alzarri Joseph’s over.

Jul 20, 2023 23:48 IST

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Live: IND 167/3 after 45 overs

45 overs have been bowled on Day 1 and the contest sits on a delicate knife’s edge, with India at 167/3. Virat Kohli batting at 8 off 27, Ajinkya Rahane batting at 4 off 19.

Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

News18 Live Blog Team

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
Comments on this piece are premoderated to ensure discussion remains on topic. Please be aware there may be a short delay in comments appearing on the site.

@miapatrick

3m ago 11:41 (IST)
Reply
Report
view more comments

Education Policy 2020: Major Reform in Higher Education Regulatory System

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020

Haryana Won’t Conduct Higher, Technical Education Exams: Ed Minister

Mohit SinghJune 23, 2020
view more

Read more

The hosts’ bowlers also failed to put any pressure on the Indian batters as debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 171 runs which was the standout performance, while Rohit Sharma (103) and Virat Kohli (76) also made valuable contributions as India won the match by an innings and 141 runs.

It is going to be a landmark match for Virat Kohli who will be playing his 500 match for India as all eyes will be on him once again as many expect him to play a big knock to make it memorable. Talented Shubman Gill will be under a bit of scanner as he will bat at the number 3 position where he failed to score big in the opening Test.

West Indies may have hit rock bottom following their failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup, but Dravid said there’s no dearth of talent and they would rise again with emphasis on infrastructure and resources.

The ODI World Cup qualifiers earlier this month shook the cricketing world, when the West Indies, the winners of the first two editions of the showpiece, after their successive losses to hosts Zimbabwe, the Netherlands and Scotland.

“Yes, from a West Indies perspective, I can sense and people have spoken about the disappointments they do feel,” Dravid said.

“But one of the great things that people have here in the Caribbean is just the love of the sport and how they are keen to get behind and still rally around the West Indies, in spite of the difficult situations.

“I don’t see any dearth of talent here. I see great talent, I see great ability and I’m sure that just with the right kind of maybe emphasis on infrastructure and resources, I don’t see why West Indies cricket can’t go back to the glory days.”

Dravid was also quick to point out that it’s in the white ball cricket the West Indies as a cricketing nation has suffered, unlike in Test format.