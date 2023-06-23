‘Jaise hi Mauka Milega, us Din Kaam Kar Dege’: Navdeep Saini Ready to Make India Test call-up Count | Exclusive

“Baba sukh rakhe, kisi te depend ni (Hope God keeps blessing, I am not dependent on anybody)"

Few hours before India’s Test team for West Indies tour was announced, Navdeep Saini posted a selfie with a line from famous Punjabi song Baller by Shubh. The seamer, dressed casually in a T-shirt, had the victory sign on display and looked rather relaxed. Was he aware about the team selection and started celebrating early?

“Nahi bhaiya (laughs)… aaj kal jo bhi kar raha hu maza aa raha hai. I am in a good mind space at the moment and everything is feeling good. From practice sessions to bowling in the nets to workouts, everything is feeling very good. Chahe local cricket khel raha hu ya club cricket, alag sa maza aa raha hai. Isi liye man sa kara wo post daalne ka and daal di," says Navdeep in an exclusive conversation with News18 CricketNext after his selection in the Rohit Sharma-led Test squad.

The seamer is in London for a county stint with Worcestershire but is unlikely to fulfil his initial commitment of four games. It remains to be seen whether the Indian management gives him the nod to play in the upcoming game against Derbyshire from Sunday.

Injury-hit career

In the last 24 months, Navdeep’s career has been hit by injuries but the seamer insists he “was never away from cricket" and kept training hard at the NCA and played whatever matches came his way.

“It does get slightly difficult but I was never away from any cricket even during the injury layoff. I trained at the NCA, was bowling there and then returned to play for India A moment I got clearance. Then I also played domestic cricket when I was fit and available. And then obviously in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. So I was never really away from cricket," says Navdeep, who has been in and out of action due to injuries.

The last edition of Indian Premier League saw Navdeep play just two games for his side Rajasthan Royals. In between the two fixtures, the seamer prepared for every game like he was going to play and never let the intensity drop.

“Even in the IPL, I just played two matches – the first and last for Rajasthan Royals. In between those fixtures, I was preparing in a way to be ready for any game which comes my way. An opportunity can come any time so you can’t really say that I wasn’t ready. I didn’t play remaining 12 games of the IPL but prepared in a way that I could be summoned any time," says Navdeep.

Need for speed

Over other options going around in the domestic red-ball circuit or A circuit, Navdeep is the fastest and even after regular bouts with injuries, he doesn’t want to deaccelerate.

“Bilkul, bilkul. Baba di meher hai ji. God has been very kind and I just want to continue doing my work with 100% honesty. Now just want to prove myself whenever I get the opportunity and there is no question of reducing speed or anything," says Navdeep.

As far as preparations are concerned, Navdeep has been regularly playing club and local cricket in Haryana before the county stint and is mentally ready to make most of the opportunity.

“Mentally, I am completely ready. Kami kahi nah hai ji. Jaise hi mauka milega, us din kaam kar dege. Practice, preparations have already been underway and now it’s just matter of time. I hope I make the opportunity count and do justice to my game," says Navdeep.