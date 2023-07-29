IND vs WI Probable XIs for 2nd ODI: Check India vs West Indies Predicted Teams

Team India has kicked off their three-match ODI series against West Indies on a positive note. They outclassed the hosts in both departments in the first game, registering a comprehensive 5-wicket victory. India will look to continue the winning momentum in the next game, which will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 29. Captain Rohit Sharma sent his batters in a unusual order when they had to chase an easy target of 115 runs in 50 overs. Ishan Kishan, who was preferred over Sanju Samson in the wicketkeeper’s role, opened the innings alongside Shubman Gill. Kishan could make the most out of the opportunity as the youngster smashed 52 runs off 46 balls.

Following the wicket of Gill, Suryakumar Yadav replaced Virat Kohli as the No 3 batter. Then the all-rounders of the side- Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur- were sent. But when they failed to complete the task, Rohit came in. The Indian skipper played an unbeaten 12-run knock, helping India reach the required total in 22.5 overs. Among the bowlers, Mukesh Kumar made his ODI debut and got a wicket under his belt.

Advertisement

India are expected not to make any significant change to their playing eleven in the second ODI. They can only replace Thakur with Axar Patel considering the slow nature of the Barbados track. Meanwhile, West Indies will need to pay more attention to their batting unit. In the first ODI, captain Shai Hope was the only batter who performed up to the mark, scoring 43 off 45 balls.

Check Out India vs West Indies Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik

Advertisement

West Indies Probable XI:Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Alick Athanaze, Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph,Gudakesh Motie, Yannic Cariah

India vs West Indies Full Squads: