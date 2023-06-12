Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal May Play IND vs WI T20Is; Pujara Likely To Be Axed From Tests: Report

Team India will be travelling to the West Indies in July 2023 for a month-long tour comprising a couple of Test matches, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. Following a humiliating defeat at the hands of Australia in the WTC Final, the selectors are likely to make some wholesale changes to the Test team while the T20 side is also expected to have a few uncapped players who starred in the recently concluded IPL 2023.

According to a PTI report, veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav might fall under the scanner as the Shiv Sunder Das-led selection committee and head coach Rahul Dravid will be looking at some options going into the next WTC cycle, which starts with the series in the Caribbean.

“You need to strike a balance. Selection is a process of elimination but you need that blend of youth and experience. The idea should be long-term and you have to look at two- year cycle now.

“I believe Yashasvi Jaiswal is ready for international cricket. He has scored double hundreds in Ranji, Irani and Duleep Trophy. Looks solid in terms of temperament and could be groomed while being given enough chances to grow," former national selector Devang Gandhi was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Rinku, Jitesh in line for T20I selection

The PTI report further stated that the team for the 5 T20Is would be purely based on IPL performances. Thus, the likes of Rinku Singh and Jaiswal are likely to make the cut in the final squad.

Hardik Pandya will continue to lead while Ruturaj Gaikwad’s comeback and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s inclusions also look imminent. Meanwhile, Mohit Sharma’s name is also doing rounds after ending the IPL 2023 with 27 wickets.

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are being phased out of the shortest format, the likes of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj could be rested considering their workload and the upcoming ODIs before the World Cup.

Question looms on Rohit’s Test future

While one can’t put a date on KL Rahul’s comeback from thigh surgery, he is no longer in leadership contention. Will skipper Rohit Sharma, considering his current form and fitness, continue to play Test cricket for two more years and complete the next cycle, when he would be nearly 38? That’s a million-dollar question at the moment.