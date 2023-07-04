IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma Spotted in a New Look Ahead of Test Series - See Photos

India captain Rohit Sharma has changed his look a bit ahead of the upcoming Test series against West Indies. Team India is all set to start their next World Test Championship cycle in the two-match series, followed by a three-match ODI series and the tour will be concluded after the five T20Is.

Rohit and Co. have already landed in Barbados to start the preparations for the Test series. The Indian captain has arrived in the Caribbean with a beardless look.

Ahead of the start of the series, the Indian team will be undergoing a week-long camp and they are also likely to play a couple of practice games, before their first Test against the West Indies which commences from July 12.

The Test series will start the transitional phase for India after they lost the last two WTC Finals. The selectors made that tough call after the loss to Australia last month as Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav were dropped from the Test squad for West Indies. Young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar got their maiden call-ups after their impressive shows in first class cricket.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has been reinstated as the vice-captain of the Test series after he made a sensational comeback with the bat in the WTC Final against Australia.

After Pujara’s exit from Test squad, the team management has a big task ahead to find the number 3 as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad will fight for the spot. There are also chances that Shubman Gill might play at number 3 to make way for Jaiswal at the top.