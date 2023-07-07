IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Spotted Taking Selfies, Giving Autographs to Local Fans in Barbados

Batting maestro Virat Kohli, who is currently in West Indies, took time out for the fans and made their day with his kind gestures. India will play two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies. Kohli might be looking to make an impact in the Caribbean before this year’s ODI World Cup. The preparations, however, did not stop the Indian superstar from taking out a few moments for his admirers. In a pic shared on Twitter, Virat was spotted taking selfies and giving autographs to his fans.

“Virat Kohli giving autographs and selfies with fans. He is always there for the fans," read the caption.

Advertisement

Fans appreciated the gesture and called him a “class act".

Indian fans reacted with G.O.A.T comments.

The first Test match between India and West Indies will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Kohli experienced a troublesome patch that saw him go century-less for 1051 days. He ended his drought by scoring 122 runs off only 61 balls against Afghanistan in 2022 as India bowed out of the Asia Cup. Kohli smashed another hundred against Bangladesh in the December of 2022 surpassing Australian legend Ricky Ponting’s tally of 71 international centuries. He has been in stellar form since, scoring three centuries in the first half of 2023.