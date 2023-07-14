Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes First Indian Cricketer in 91 Years to Achieve Historic Feat After Debut Century

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first Indian opener to smash a century on his debut on overseas soil, surpassing a 91-year-old historic feat

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 11:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Yashasvi Jaiswal gets a century on his Test debut (AP Photo)
Yashasvi Jaiswal notches his maiden Test century on his debut and he etched his name in the history books by becoming the first ever Indian opener to smash a century on his debut on overseas soil. Before Jaiswal, many greats came and left, but the 21-year-old became the first-ever opener to achieve the illustrious feat. While three Indian openers scored a century on their Test debut, none of them managed to do it on overseas soil.

Jaiswal brought up his Test century in his first bow as he reached the landmark on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between India and West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Having played a gritty knock, the youngster needed 215 balls to complete his century as he revelled in jubilation, taking off his helmet and soaking in all the praises from the dressing room, and that big hug from captain Rohit Sharma.

The batter from Mumbai became overall just the 17th Indian player to score a century on their Test debut, and the third designated opener. However, he is the first Indian to breach the three-figure mark on overseas soil, thereby breaking a 91-year record that no Indian had managed to achieve.

Apart from Yashasvi, both Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw began their respective Test careers with a century, against Australia and West Indies respectively but they came in India, at Mohali and Rajkot.

    • Overall, Jaiswal is just the fifth Indian player to score a century on their Test debut, with the first player to do so being Abbas Ali Baig back in 1959. Since then, Surinder Amarnath, Pravin Amre, Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly also achieved this historic feat.

    Furthermore, Jaiswal is also the fourth youngest Indian player, aged 21 years and 196 days scored a Test century, with Shaw being the third youngest, and Abbas Ali Baig, and Gundappa Viswanath ahead of them.

