IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Elite List With Century on Test Debut

21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal registered his name in record books by smashing a century on his Test debut against West Indies on Thursday at Windsor Park, Dominica. Jaiswal showed discipline in his batting on his debut innings and managed to breach the triple-figure mark. He became the 17th Indian batsman to score a century on his Test debut. The 21-year-old opened the innings alongside skipper Rohit Sharma and showcased his class against the Windies bowling line-up which failed to pose much threat against him with the ball.

Lala Amarnath was the first batter to score a century on his Test debut for India in 1933, while Shreyas Iyer entered the list before Jaiswal in 2011 with a ton against New Zealand.

Jaiswal took his time on Day 1 to get off the mark but looked in sublime touch when he got going. He got off to the mark on the 18th delivery he faced with a fine boundary at backward point.

The southpaw also batted a bit slow in the first session on Day 2 but switched gears a bit in the second session to reach the triple-digit mark.

He reached the century in 215 balls to enter the elusive list of players who scored a ton on Test debut.

Centuries on Test debut for India

1. Lala Amarnath - 118 vs England (1933)

2. Deepak Shodan - 110 vs Pakistan (1952)

3. AG Kripal Singh - 100* vs New Zealand (1955)

4. Abbas Ali Baig - 112 vs England (1959)

5. Hanumant Singh - 105 vs England (1964)

6. Gundappa Viswanath - 137 vs Australia (1969)

7. Surinder Amarnath - 124 vs New Zealand (1976)

8. Mohammad Azharuddin - 110 vs England (1984)

9. Pravin Amre - 103 vs South Africa (1992)

10. Sourav Ganguly -131 vs England (1996)

11. Virender Sehwag - 105 vs South Africa (2001)

12. Suresh Raina - 120 vs Sri Lanka (2010)

13. Shikhar Dhawan - 187 vs Australia (2013)

14. Rohit Sharma - 127 vs West Indies (2013)

15. Prithvi Shaw - 134 vs West Indies (2018)

16. Shreyas Iyer - 105 vs New Zealand (2021)

17. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 100 and counting vs West Indies (2023)

Youngest centurions on Test debut for India

18y 329d - Prithvi Shaw vs WI, Rajkot, 2018

20y 126d - Abbas Ali Baig vs ENG, Old Trafford, 1959

20y 276d - Gundappa Viswanath vs AUS, Kanpur, 1969

21y 196d - Yashasvi Jaiswal vs WI, Roseau, 2023