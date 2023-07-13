'We're Looking at the Future': Twitter Salutes Yashasvi Jaiswal for Notching Up Fifty on Test Debut - WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up his maiden Test half-century on Thursday in Dominica. Playing his first-ever game for India, the young batter opened the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma and stitched a century partnership for the first wicket against West Indies. After resuming the Indian innings at the overnight score of 80/0, Rohit and Jaiswal continued to dominate the West Indies attack, bringing up their respective fifties in the first hour of the morning session.

Yashasvi, who has been in sublime form in domestic cricket, showcased an array of shots to keep the home bowlers at bay. He reached the milestone in the 33rd over with a boundary to Alzarri Joseph through wide of mid-wicket. The youngster raised his bat to celebrate the moment and also received a standing ovation from his teammates.

Meanwhile, the netizens also heaped massive praise on Yashasvi for playing a superb knock on his Test debut. The BCCI, his IPL franchise – Rajasthan Royals and others reacted to his maiden fifty. Take a look: