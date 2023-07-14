IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Registers Highest Score by an Indian on Test Debut Away From Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history with a brilliant 171-run knock against West Indies in his debut Test match at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. The 21-year-old displayed his class to announce his arrival on the big stage with a disciplined knock to put India on top with his sublime knock. Jaiswal took his time on Day 1 but stamped his authority over the Windies bowlers on Day 2 and 3 to register his name in the record books.

With the 171-run knock, Jaiswal registered the record-highest score by an Indian on Test debut away from home.

Highest scores on Test debut away from home

287 - Tip Foster (ENG) vs AUS, Sydney, 1903

222* - Jacques Rudolph (SA) vs BAN, Chattogram, 2003

210* - Kyle Mayers (WI) vs BAN, Chattogram, 2021

200 - Devon Conway (NZ) vs ENG, Lord’s, 2021

171 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) vs WI, Roseau, 2023

The southpaw also scored the second-highest runs as an opener for India on Test debut. Shikhar Dhawan currently holds that record with 187 runs against Australia during Mohali Test in 2013.

Highest scores on Test debut as an opener

201* - Brendon Kuruppu (SL) vs NZ, Colombo CCC, 1987

200 - Devon Conway (NZ) vs ENG, Lord’s, 2021

187 - Shikhar Dhawan (IND) vs AUS, Mohali, 2013

171 - Hamish Rutherford (NZ) vs ENG, Dunedin, 2013

171 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) vs WI, Roseau, 2023

He became the third Indian to reach 150 on debut, matching the feats of Shikhar Dhawan (187) and Rohit Sharma (177).

A double hundred was in the offing for Jaiswal but it wasn’t to be as he edged one that angled away from Alzarri Joseph.

Jaiswal batted with confidence on Day 3 and hit boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving at a healthy rate.

The batter from Mumbai became overall just the 17th Indian player to score a century on their Test debut, and the third designated opener. However, he is the first Indian to breach the three-figure mark on overseas soil, thereby breaking a 91-year record that no Indian had managed to achieve.