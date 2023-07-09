Trends :David WarnerVirat KohliSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Highlights 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur's Fifty Takes IND-W to 7-Wicket Win

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Highlights 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur's Fifty Takes IND-W to 7-Wicket Win

ind-w vs ban-w live score, harmanpreet kaur, nigar sultana,

Follow the live score and commentary from India women vs Bangladesh women 1st T20I being played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka today

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 16:24 IST

Dhaka, Bangladesh

India-W vs Bangladesh-W Live Cricket Score: India bowlers put up a combined effort to limit Bangladesh to a low score in Dhaka. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl first and India gave debut to Minnu Mani and Bareddy Anusha. Bangladesh lost opener Shamima Sultana inside the Powerplay and struggled to score boundaries regularly. They eventually managed 114/5 in 20 overs.

Shorna Akter was their top scorer who remained unbeaten on 28 off 28 while Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma and Minnu Mani took one wicket each.

Jul 09, 2023 16:23 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashes fifty, IND-W beat BAN-W by 7 wickets

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashes a fifty and guides the Indian women’s team to a seven wicket win, Kaur scored unbeaten 54-run knock to take India over the line. IND-W pick the win and take a 1-0 lead in the T20I series, thanks to tuning in, until next time, it’s goodbye.

Jul 09, 2023 16:18 IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: IND-W 108-3, India need 7 runs in 24 balls

They can almost reach out and win the game in the over, 3 runs from the over of Nahida Akter, IND-W 108-3 after 16 overs. India need 7 runs in 24 balls.

Jul 09, 2023 16:17 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: IND-W 105-3, India in cruise control

Indian women’s team in cruise control, another expensive over from the Bangladesh women, 9 runs from the over including a boundary from Yastika Bhatia, IND-W reach 105-3 after 15 overs.

Jul 09, 2023 16:10 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: IND-W 96/3, India close to win

Smriti Mandhana dismissed by Salma Khatun, but then IND-W pick up five runs, Yastika Bhatia joins captain Harmanpreet Kaur who is looking threatening. IND-W 96/3, India need 19 runs in 36 balls.

Jul 09, 2023 16:08 IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Mandhana dismissed after 38, IND-W 91/3

Out! Sultana Khatun beats Smriti Mandhana the Indian opener gets deceived, comes down the track but misses the ball altogether, gets stumped, that’s the end of an entertaining 38-run inning. IND-W 91/3, they need 24 runs in 41 balls.
Jul 09, 2023 16:05 IST

1st T20I IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: IND-W 91/2, Harmanpreet Kaur attacks full throttle

Rabeya Khan into the attack, Harmanpreet Kaur attacks her on the second ball, she wants to end this match in a hurry, smacks a maximum towards long on. Have Bangladesh women given away the match with their slack fielding?

IND-W 91/2 after 13 overs, Harmanpreet batting at 38 off 28, Mandhana on 38 off 28.

Jul 09, 2023 16:00 IST

Bangladesh vs India Live Score: Harmanpreet dropped again! IND-W 78/2 after 12 overs

Another eventful over, Harmanpreet Kaur survives, Sultana Khatun off her own bowling dropped a dolly, a mistimed shot from the Indian captain but Bangladesh give her another lifeline, IND-W 78/2 after 12 overs. India need 37 runs in 48 balls.

Jul 09, 2023 15:56 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur survives, 71/2 after 11 overs

After the drinks break a massive let-off for the Indian team as Harmanpreet Kaur dropped by Nahida, maybe a lapse in concentration, should have been taken. However, she rubs salt on Nahida’s wounds by notching a boundary straight down the park, and then sweeps towards mid-wicket. Back to back boundaries. 10 runs from the over, IND-W 71/2.

Jul 09, 2023 15:50 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: IND-W 61/2 after 10 overs, India need 55 runs in 61 balls to win

Salma Khatun comes on to bowl the 10th over, midway through the innings Indian women are 61/2. They still need 55 runs in 61 balls. A good comeback as the over ends with just 4 runs. Time for a drinks break, Mandhana is batting at 32 from 28, Harmanpreet at 16 off 15.

Jul 09, 2023 15:47 IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: IND-W 57/2 after 9 overs, Mandhana looking in good touch

A boundary on the second ball of the ninth over from Rabeya Khan, Mandhana looking in the groove today, good comeback to end the over with just 5 runs from Khan, IND-W 57/2 after 9 overs.

Jul 09, 2023 15:45 IST

1st T20I IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: IND-W 52/2 after 8 overs, partnership building

Partnership building between Harmanpreet and Smriti, another good over as the Indian captain notches a much-needed boundary against Nahida Akter, 7 runs from the over, IND-W 52-2 after 8 overs. Mandhana batting at 25(20), while Kaur at 14(11).

Jul 09, 2023 15:42 IST

Bangladesh vs India Live Score: IND-W 45/2 after 7 overs, Smriti-Harmanpreet keep India going

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur the two pillars of the Indian women’s team building a crucial partnership, 4 runs from the over of Rabeya Khan two singles and a couple of runs on the last ball, IND-W reach 45/2 after 7 overs.

Jul 09, 2023 15:35 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: IND-W 41/2 after 6 overs, Mandhana-Harmanpreet counter attack

End of the powerplay as Indian Women reach 41/2, they did lose early wickets but the asking rate has just dropped down near 5.29. Positive cricket so far from the Indian eves, two boundaries in the over of Sultana Khatun one each from Mandhana and Kaur.

Jul 09, 2023 15:31 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: IND-W 30/2, Harmanpreet Kaur joins Smriti Mandhana

After Rodrigues’ dismissal, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has joined Smriti Mandhana in the middle, the Indian opener gets going as she smashes two back-to-back boundaries against Marufa Akter. Score reached IND-W 30/2 after 5 overs.

Jul 09, 2023 15:27 IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues dismissed, IND-W 21/2

Jemimah Rodrigues is dismissed, a big blow to the Indian women, Jemi tried to go for a big hit but chops it and mistimed it due to the lack of pace, Sultana Khatun rattles the off-stump, IND-W 21/1 after 4 overs.

Jul 09, 2023 15:22 IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: Rodrigues Gets Going; Score 19/1 in 3 overs, chasing 115

Jemimah Rodrigues clatters a couple of fours in the over of Marufa Akter to settle some nerves. The first one was driven through midwicket while the next was scored employing a cut shot past point. 9 runs from this over as well.

Jul 09, 2023 15:17 IST

1st T20I IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: FOUR to Mandhana; India 10/1 in 2 overs, chasing 115

Smriti Mandhana gets off the mark in style with a cut through point for a four after Sultana Khatun dropped one short. A decent over for India this one - 9 runs in it.

Jul 09, 2023 15:14 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Superb Start For Bangladesh; IND 1/1 in 1 Over, chasing 115

Marufa Akter gets Bangladesh’s defense of a below-par total to a great start by picking up the wicket of dangerous Shafali Verma in the very first over. Jemimah Rodrigues has walked in next to join Smriti Mandhana.

Jul 09, 2023 15:12 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: Shafali falls for a Duck; IND-W 0/1 in 0.3 overs, chasing 115

OUT! India have been given an early jolt. They have lost big-hitting Shafali Verma for 0. Inswinging delivery from Marufa Akter and it beats the inside edge of Shafali before crashing on the pads. The umpire raised the finger.

Jul 09, 2023 15:09 IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: The Chase Begins

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are the two India openers. Pacer Marufa Akter will get the proceedings underway for Bangladesh. Target: 115 from 20 overs.

Jul 09, 2023 15:01 IST

1st T20I IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: Bangladesh 114/5 in 20 Overs

Bangladesh take 3 runs off the final delivery thanks to a couple of overthrows. 7 runs from the 20th over, bowled by Pooja Vastrakar (1/16). India have restricted Bangladesh to 114/5 after opting to bowl first.

Jul 09, 2023 15:00 IST

Bangladesh vs India Live Score: Ritu Moni Run Out on 11; Score 111/5 in 19.5 overs

OUT! Ritu Moni run out on 11. A short delivery from Pooja Vastrakar which was pulled to midwicket. Shorna Akter completes one run and calls for a second. The throw comes at the non-striker’s end and Moni doesn’t make it in time.

Jul 09, 2023 14:52 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Superb Over from Deepti; BAN 107/4 in 19 overs

Deepi Sharma allows just five singles in the 19th over of Bangladesh innings. She remains wicketless but allowed just 14 runs in her four-over spell. Bangladesh will hope for a big finish now.

Jul 09, 2023 14:48 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: 100 up for Bangladesh in 17.5 overs

SIX! Shorna Akter gets her second six - launched over long-on off Shafali Verma which also brings up Bangladesh’s hundred. Score 102/4.

Jul 09, 2023 14:45 IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: SIX for Akter; Score 92/4 in 17 overs

Bareddy Anusha back for her final over and she bowls a juicy full toss which Shorna Akter launches over long-on for a six. A productive over for Bangladesh - 12 runs in it.

Jul 09, 2023 14:42 IST

1st T20I IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: Mostary Departs; Score 78/4 in 15.5 overs

OUT! The pressure gets the better of Sobhana Mostary. Bangladesh needed boundaries and she steps out to Shafali Verma but misses the shot with wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia doing the rest. Mostary scored 23 off 33.

Jul 09, 2023 14:38 IST

Bangladesh vs India Live Score: Another Tidy Over; Score 76/3 in 15 Overs

Deepti Sharma back for another spell. Just two singles in the over. India haven’t allowed Bangladesh batters any freedom to play shots. They have plenty of wickets in the bank but haven’t been able to force the issue.

Jul 09, 2023 14:34 IST

India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Shafali Into the Attack; Score 74/3 in 14 Overs

Offspinner Shafali Verma into the attack now. And just four runs in it. The run-rate is still below six per over. It’s gone dark and gloomy in Dhaka now.

Jul 09, 2023 14:31 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score: Another Quiet Over; Score 70/3 in 13 Overs

Bareddy Anusha continues. Five runs in the over including two via wides. Sobhana Mostary is batting on 18 off 25 while Shorna Akter is on 3 off 7.

Jul 09, 2023 14:28 IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score: FOUR to Mostary; Score 65/3 in 12 overs

Minnu Mani continues. Sobhana Mostary charged forward and chipped one over mid-off for her second four of the innings. And then there was another chance of a run out with non-striker Shorna Akter setting off for a single but Mostary seemingly not interested before responding and a direct hit would have ended her stay.

The Indian women’s cricket team will be expecting the fresh faces to grab the opportunity with both hands and finishers to flourish in the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh beginning here on Sunday, its first international assignment in four months.

The T20 series will be followed by three ODIs beginning July 16.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was last in action at the T20 World Cup in South Africa where it endured a narrow loss to Australia in the knockout phase.

In an era where most male cricketers live out of a suitcase due to a relentless schedule, the members of the Indian women’s team has had a lot of time to reflect and work on their game.

The last competitive event for the Indian players was the inaugural Women’s Premier League in March.

India, who now have all the resources at their disposal, have not been able to take their game to the next level and match the mighty Australia on a regular basis.

The team needs to improve on various aspects including fitness, bowling and the lack of finishers which come at a premium in the shortest format.

The star performers of the team over the past 12 months — pacer Renuka Thakur and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh — are not part of this side due to injury and fitness issues respectively, providing an opening for the rookies to impress.

The seasoned Deepti Sharma will be expected to play the finisher’s role in Ghosh’s absence with Pooja Vastrakar and Amanjot also needing to chip in with quickfire knocks towards the end of the innings.

Yastika Bhaita and the uncapped Uma Chetry are the two wicketkeeping options in the side. Yastika is expected to start on Sunday and needs to bat a lot quicker than her current strike rate of 85.38.

Bangladesh should not pose a lot of problems to India but pressure will be on opener Shafali Verma who has often been found wanting against the short ball since making her international debut in 2019.

The absence of left-arm spinners Radha Yadav and Rajeshwari Gayakwad can hand maiden caps to 20-year-old Anusha Bareddy and Rashi Kanojiya.

The series will also be a comeback for pacer Monica Patel and Meghna Singh will be eager to cement her place in the side after warming up the bench for the most of the last season.

Nooshin Al Khadeer, who guided India U-19s to the World Cup title and more recently the U-23 unit in Hong Kong, has been named interim coach for the tour with Amol Muzumdar’s full-time appointment yet to be formalised.

The players trained at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before leaving for Bangladesh. All games will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

“Bangladesh are a very good side, they always play good cricket in home conditions. We are ready for the challenge. We have had two three days to prepare and we feel prepared in all the departments,” said Harmanpreet on the eve of the game.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain, wk), Nahida Akter, Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

Match starts 1.30 IST.