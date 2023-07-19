IND-W vs BAN-W 2023 Highlights, 2nd ODI: India Thrash Bangladesh to Level Series 1-1

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 16:57 IST
New Delhi, India
And it’s Done and Dusted! Jemimah Rodrigues gets her fourth as India beat West Indies by 108 runs. Marufa Akter was the last batter to get out as Jemimah and Devika spun their web to dismantle Bangladesh batting line-up completely. Good comeback win for India to level the series 1-1 after the second ODI. India (228/8) beat Bangladesh (120) by 108 runs
OUT! Now Devika Vaidya gets her third wicket and Sultana Khatun bites the dust here. She played it on the cover where Smriti Mandhana claimed a fine catch to dismiss her for a duck. BAN 115/9
OUT! And it keeps coming for India as Jemimah Rodrigues claims her third wicket. Poor batting performance from Bangladesh here as nothing is working for them. BAN 114/8
OUT1 Another Bangladesh batter bites the dust here as Nahida Akter got castled for just 2 here. Bangladesh are now marching towards defeat. They lost four wickets in quick succession now. BAN 113/7
OUT! Wickets kept coming for India as Devika gets her second wicket of the match and dismissed Rabeya Khan. Bangladesh are not learning from their mistakes as another batter got stumped here. BAN 107/6
OUT! Wickets in quick succession for India as this time Jemimah Rodrigues gets the better of Ritu Moni who also departs in the same fashion as Fargana Hoque. She was way outside the crease and Yastika dislodged the bails in time to help India claim the fifth wicket. BAN W 106/5 in 29.4 overs
OUT! Crucial wicket at this stage for India as Devika Vaidya dismissed Fargana Hoque who missed her half-century by just three runs. She charged down the ground in an attempt to hit a big shot but missed the timing completely as Yastika Bhatia dislodged the bails in no time. BAN W 106/4 in 29 overs
Fargana Hoque has settled in. This isn’t going to be an easy chase for Bangladesh. They will have to bide their time. Hoque is on 30 off 52, Ritu Moni is on 8 off 17.
FOUR! With a welcome boundary, Fargana Hoque brings up Bangladesh’s fifty in 17.1 overs. She moves to 22 off 42 and batting alongside her is Ritu Moni on 5.
OUT! Sneh Rana gets her first wicket as she gets rid of Lata Mondal on 9. An inside edge and the ball crashes onto the stumps. Mondal scored 9 off 23.
India bowled four maiden overs on the trot before allowing Bangladesh their next run. Bangladesh were stuck on 14 between from Over no. 4 to Over no. 7. Fargana Hoque scored the first run in 26 deliveries. The pressure is building up.
OUT! Bangladesh have lost both their openers now. Meghna gets her revenge after being struck for three boundaries by Murshida Khatun earlier in her spell. The pressure of dot balls gets to Murshida who wanted to break free with an aerial shot but only struck as far as mid-off to be caught by Smriti Mandhana on 12.
OUT! India have their first breakthrough and it has come through spinner Deepti Sharma who has trapped opener Sharmin Akhter on 2. Sharmin went for a sweep shot and missed before being adjudged LBW.
Meghna Singh will start the proceedings for India who are without captain Harmanpreet Kaur for the defense since she hurt herself while batting earlier in the match. Smriti Mandhana will perform the captaincy duties in her absence. Murshida Khatun and Nigar Sultana are the two Bangladesh openers. Target: 229.
So three wickets fell in the final over of Indian innings including a run out off the sixth delivery as they put up a decent total of 228/8 against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Jemimah Rodrigues was their top performer with the bat as she made a brisk 86 off 78 while captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 52 off 88 battling pain. For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun took two wickets each.
OUT! A superb catch in the deep from Rabeya Khan as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur perishes while going for a big shot. Sultana Khatun strikes. Harmanpreet scored 52 off 88.
OUT! Jemimah Rodrigues looks disappointed. She wanted to bat till the end but has been stumped off Nahida Akter. Stepped out and beaten on the outside edge. A superb innings from Rodrigues - scored 86 off 78.
FIFTY! Harmanpreet Kaur is back after retiring hurt earlier. And she completes her half-century with a single. Took 83 deliveries to get to the milestone.
OUT! Harleen Deol went for a cut shot after spotting a short delivery, gets an outside edge and is caught by the wicketkeeper. She scored 25 off 36. First wicket of the match for Nahida Akter.
After three quite overs, India cream 10 runs from the over of Fahima Khatun - a boundary to Jemimah Rodrigues in it.
FIFTY! What an excellent cover drive from Jemimah Rodrigues for four which helps her to a superb half-century. Took 56 deliveries to get to the milestone.
A productive over for India this one - a boundary off the very first delivery to Jemimah Rodrigues to backward square leg region. 8 runs from it. Final 10 overs coming up. Rodrigues on 45.
Harmanpreet Kaur is walking off the field. The left hand continues to trouble her. Unfortunate for India. Hope she returns to bat later if needed. Harmanpreet was on 48. Harleen Deol is the new batter.
The current partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues is now worth 67. It’s a slow pitch and runs aren’t coming easy on it. Rodrigues has just struck her first boundary of the innings - driven on the front foot. Harmanpreet is on 46 off 76 while Rodrigues has scored 29 off 40.
43 runs have been added for the fourth wicket between Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. Harmanpreet is batting on 34 off 59 while Rodrigues is on 17 off 27.
Harmanpreet Kaur finally manages to thread the gap and gets one past the boundary - her first of the innings. Jemimah Rodrigues is the new batter in the middle. India need a big partnership.
OUT! The pressure gets to Smriti Mandhana who has been clean bowled by Rabeya Khan. Sharp turn for the spinner as Mandhana charged forward and was beaten on the inside edge to be bowled. She scored 36 off 58.
It’s been 57 deliveries since the last boundary for India. The current partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur is now worth 27. Bangladesh bowlers continue to keep India under pressure by bowling tight overs.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has joined vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in the middle now. How far these two bat could decide if India end up with enough runs to keep the three-match series alive today. Mandhana looks well set having made 27 off 37. Harmanpreet is batting on 3 off 11.
OUT! Oh Yastika Bhatia has been run out at the non-striker’s end. After a straight drive from Smriti Mandhana, bowler Marufa Akter managed to get finger tips on the ball, Bhatia was out of her crease as she started backing up and the ball struck the stumps before she got get back. Unlucky. Bhatia scored 15 off 23.
IND-W vs BAN-W 2023: India defeated Bangladesh by 108 runs in the second women’s ODI to level the three-match series 1-1 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday. India scored 228 for eight, riding on fifties from Jemimah Rodrigues (86 off 78 balls) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52 off 88 balls) and then returned to bowl out the hosts for 120 in 35.1 overs. For India, Smriti Mandhana (36) and Harleen Deol (25) were the other notable contributors. Fargana Hoque (47) and Ritu Mondal (27) were the top scorers for Bangladesh. Jemimah (4/3) also chipped in with four wickets, apart from her brilliant fifty.
Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored with 86 while Harmanpreet Kaur made 52 as India posted 228/8 in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh. India were jolted early after being put in to bat first by Bangladesh. They lost opener Priya Punia in the fifth over while Yastika Bhatia was run out on 15. Bangladesh created pressure by drying up boundaries and it got them the big wicket of Smriti Mandhana on 36.
Struggling Indian batters will need to find a way to play on a slow surface as they face Bangladesh in the second women’s ODI in a bid to avoid an embarrassing series defeat in Dhaka today.
Spinners, especially leg-break bowlers, have troubled Indian batters through the Bangladesh tour and on Sunday they also found pacer Marufa Akter hard to negotiate as the fancied team suffered its first-ever loss to Bangladesh in ODIs.
Following that memorable victory and a win in the preceding final T20, Bangladesh now have the momentum and belief to script a famous series win over India.
India have a World Cup to play in Bangladesh next year and they need to learn how to accumulate runs on pitches where the ball doesn’t come on to the bat.
It has been a collective failure so far on the tour though India somehow managed to seal the T20 series.
Star batter Smriti Mandhana’s showing has been a big disappointment and Priya Punia, who replaced Shafali Verma for the ODI series opener, too struggled in her comeback.
Both Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues have struggled to rotate strike and that has put them under extra pressure. In the absence of Richa Ghosh, no one has stepped up for the finisher’s role with the team struggling to find boundaries.
Amanjot Kaur, who bowled well on Sunday, has a good opportunity to make an impact with the bat as well and give India a much needed finishing option.
Bowling coach Rajib Datta said there is no need to press the panic button.
“There is no need to be disappointed. The team did not execute its plans the way it wanted to. It is a team in transition phase and looking at combinations for the World Cup (next year),” he said.
India bowled 19 wides in the series opener and that should be a big area of concern.
“Extras are an issue. The girls are playing after four months. It is not a big issue, we will rectify,” added Datta.
