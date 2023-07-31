IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 3rd ODI: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, And Probable XIs For India vs West Indies

India and West Indies will clash in an ODI decider on Saturday. Both teams currently sit on a 1-1 scoreline. India have already won the Test series after decimating the Caribbean side on their home soil. They would be hoping to achieve a similar feat tomorrow.

Brian Lara Cricket Academy will host the deciding ODI clash between the two teams on August 1. West Indies would be looking for some redemption against the visitors as they have their best chance of securing a series in the ongoing international tour.

In the opening game of the ODI series, India picked up a comfortable five-wicket victory, despite shaking up their typical batting order. Virat Kohli failed to make an appearance due to the new batting order, leading to a huge disappointment among fans. Ishan Kishan still managed to put up a star performance, scoring an incredible half-century and leading India to victory.

West Indies picked up a victory in the second ODI after India decided to experiment again with their starting 11. There were several notable absentees from the line-up as the plan backfired, due to India’s overconfidence.

Despite the loss, India are still the heavy favourites to win Tuesday’s game. They have been enjoying some good form recently, which they would be hoping to continue into the upcoming World Cup at home.

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shubman Gill, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Gundakesh Motie, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs WI Probable XIs:

WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

IND vs WI Full Squad