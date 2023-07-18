India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction For ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For IND A vs PAK A

India A and Pakistan A are coming off very comfortable victories over Nepal and United Arab Emirates A sides respectively and will be facing each other on July 19 at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Both teams have not lost a single match in the tournament and this match will decide who sits at the top of their group’s table.

India A has performed really well in the tournament so far and has restricted opponents to low scores in both matches. Captain Yash Dhull has been leading from the front scoring a century in the first match. India’s middle order has not been tested yet as they have lost just 3 wickets in both matches combined.

Pakistan A has kept the nation’s reputation with a fantastic display of fast bowling from their bowlers. Pakistani had a complete performance in their game against UAE A with each player contributing to the win. 4 Pakistani batsmen scored a half-century in the last match and all-rounder Qasim Akram had an amazing performance with the ball taking a 6-fer in the match.

Advertisement

The contest will be exciting as both teams are among the stronger teams in the tournament and will have their undefeated streak on the line in the match.

India A vs Pakistan A Match Details

Date- July 19 2023

Time- 2:00 PM IST

Venue- R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-captain: Sai Sudharsan

Wicket Keeper: Mohammad Haris

Batsmen: Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel, Saim Ayub

Allrounders: Abhishek Sharma, Nishant Sandhu, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: RS Hangargekar, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani

India A (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar

Pakistan A (Probable XI):Saim Ayub(c), Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris(w), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem

Advertisement

India A vs Pakistan A Squads: