India A vs Pakistan A Live Cricket Streaming ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023: How to Watch IND A vs PAK A Coverage on TV And Online

Arch-rivals and neighbours India and Pakistan will go head-to-head in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Both sides are currently undefeated in their campaigns. It would be interesting to see who comes out on top in this highly-anticipated match-up.

The group-stage game between India A and Pakistan A shall be hosted by the R Premadasa Stadium in Dhaka on July 19. There are no clear favourites as both India and Pakistan have been in top-notch forms.

India are heading into the iconic tie with a brilliant victory against Nepal. During the game, Indian bowling sensation Nishant Sindhu was able to curb the Nepalese offence, halting them at a score of 167. Sai Sudharshan and Abhishek Sharma, each scored a half-century to secure the victory for the Men in Blue during their chase of the target.

Pakistan on the other hand completely blew out the United Arab Emirates, beating them by 184 runs. Four of Pakistan’s batters scored a half-century each spearheading their nation’s total to 309 runs. During their defence, Pakistan’s Qasim Akram dismantled UAE’s batting line-up, taking six scalps in the game.

While Pakistan have shone more with the ball in hand, India A have proven to be resilient on the batting front. Needless to say, an exciting game of cricket awaits us on Wednesday in the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup Tournament.

Ahead of Thursday’s ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A; here is all you need to know:

What date ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A will be played?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A will occur on July 19, Wednesday.

Where will the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match India A vs Pakistan A be played?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A begin?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A will start at 2:00 PM IST on July 19 Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India A vs Pakistan A ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?

India A vs Pakistan A match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch India A vs Pakistan A ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

India A vs Pakistan A match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

What are the full squads of India A and Pakistan A For the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023?