IND A vs PAK A Highlights Emerging Asia Cup: Sudharsan, Hangargekar Help India A Thrash Pakistan A

IND-A vs PAK-A Match Updates: Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up a five-wicket haul as India bundled out arch-rival Pakistan for 205 in 48 overs. For Pakistan, Qasim Akram top-scored with 48 runs off 63 balls. Besides, Haganrgekar, Manav Suthar made notable contribution with the ball, returning figures of 3 for 36. Earlier, Pakistan opted to bat after winning the toss but lost two early wickets in the same over. Harshit Rana opened the game with a maiden while Rajvardhan Hagargekar drew first blood for India with a double-wicket maiden, removing Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf in a gap of 4 balls.
Sai Sudharsan finishes off thing in style for India as he also brings up his century. He makes things extremely easy for India and then finished it off with a maximum. With 12 runs required he smashed a four and then followed it up with two sixes to seal the deal for India as he remained unbeaten on 104*. IND A (210/2) beat PAK A (205) by 8 wickets
Yash Dhull continues to showcase his class as he is finding boundaries at ease here. On the other hand, Sai Sudharshan has been rock solid and will look to get his century. India are 12 runs away from a massive win here.
A good couple of overs for India as Yash Dhull smashed a six and four to Mehran Mumtaz, while Sai Sudarshan found a boundary off Mubasir Khan’s delivery to take India closer to victory. IND A 185/2
Nikin Jose falls after a well-made fifty and the 99-run stand is broken. He expected a fuller delivery and thus, came charging down the ground. Jose thought it would be fuller so he came charging down for a big shot. But the ball turns past the edge and Pakistan skipper Haris collects the balls and whips the bail off on time.
Sai Sudharsan and Nikin Jose have got their respective half-centuries and are smoothly taking India towards a famous win. They have stitched a 80-run stand and look extremely comfortable against the Pakistan attack. Meanwhile, the opposition has been toiling hard for a breakthrough.
Abhishek Sharma falls for 20, Mubasir Khan breaks the 58-run opening stand.
Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma have been brilliant so far and banting superbly in tandem. They bring up a 50-run partnership for the opening wicket and India need 154 to win.
Vice-captain Abhishek Sharma goes off the mark with a boundary and smashes two more before ending Shahnawaz Dahani’s over with 12 runs. Indian openers have provided a blistering start and the Pakistani attack seems to be under the pump.
Sai Sudharshan gives a stupendous start to the chase of 205. A couple of boundaries and India garners 8 runs in the opening over.
Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma walk out to bat they begin the chase of 206. Mohammad Wasim Junior opens Pakistan’s attack.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar picks up the last two wickets, of Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shahnawaz Dahani, to complete a five-wicket haul as India bowled out Pakistan for 205. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar (3/36), Riyan Parag (1/24) and Nishant Sindhu (1/30) were also among wickets. For Pakistan, Wasim Akram top-socred with a 63-ball 48.
Harshit Rana pulls off a one-handed stunner to remove Qasim Akram for 48. Hangargekar gets his third. Good length ball, angled wide of off. Akram threw his bat at it and the ball flew off the top edge. Rana stretched himself and the ball gets stuck to his palm.
Qasim Akram and Mehran Mumtaz take on Nitish Reddy, hammering him for 3 boundaries in the 44th over. The partnership now goes past 40 runs while Akram is batting on 48.
Qasim Akram has shown superb temperament under pressure and has been among runs throughout. After stitching a 50-plus stand with Musabir Khan, He builds another strong camaraderie with Mehran Mumtaz and also approaching his half-century.
Nishant Sindhu breaks the fifty-run partnership as he traps Musabir Khan in front. A phenomenal comeback from the spinner after getting hit for a couple of boundaries at the beginning of the over. Arm ball, lands on a full length around off and goes straight through. Musabir look to defend but gets struck on the pad.
Qasim Akram, the Under-19 Pakistan captain, hammers a boundary off Nioshant Sindhu. Goes on one knee and slog sweeps to deep midwicket. Gets his front leg out of the way, and drills it for four runs.
Manav Suthar is on fire as he arrives as the nemesis for the Pakistan-A middle-order. He gets the opposition skipper this time. Mohammad Haris slog sweeps a fuller delivery but gets a top edge that goes high up in the air. Yash Dhull takes an easy catch to remove his Pakistani counterpart.
Manav Suthar swipes away the pair of Haseebullah and Kamran Ghulam. The left-arm spinner bamboozles Kamran with a fuller delivery and gets him stumped out. A ball later, Suthar comes from around the wicket, bowls a fuller and cleans up Haseebullah who took a good stride forward to try and defend. The ball took the top of the off stump through the gate.
Suthar to Kamran Ghulam - FOUR. Thick outside edge, the ball goes racing through third man for a boundary. No fielder at slips and Ghulam finds easy runs.
Nishant Sindhu, one of the best wicket-taking options in the India A side, adds more to the woes of Pakistan with his tight overs. He has bowled 3 overs and has conceded just 9 runs so far. Successfully highlighting India’s discipline bowling in the contest
Fifty runs comes up for Pakistan. Their journey till now has been nervy. They lost three wickets, two of them were out for zero. Haseebullah and Kamran Ghulam will look to rebuild the innings after the drinks break.
Riyan Parag gets a major breakthrough, the wicket of Farhan Sahibzada. The Pakistan opener scored the majority of runs in his team’s total and now, Parag gets rid of him. Good catch by Nitish Reddy and India are back on top.
Sahibzada Farhan has been taking the risk right from the beginning and does it again against Nitish Reddy. Fuller delivery, the PAK opener lofts it over the bowler’s head for a boundary to end the 10th over.
Riyan Parag comes into the attack and starts his spell superbly. One of the most experienced in the lot, Parag concedes just three singles in his first over. Pakistan are yet to open up and score wilfully.
Sahibzada Farhan shifts gears after a couple of tough over and gets three boundaries in the Hagargekar’s over. The Indian pacer lost his rhythm a little bit after a double-wicket maiden.
Harshit Rana has been phenomenal so far in the game. Started off with a maiden, conceded just a boundary in his second and bowls another maiden to finish his third. What a spell so far from the Delhi speedster.
Rajvardhan Hangargekar has certainly dismantled the Pakistan top-order. Strikes on the first ball of his second over and gets Saim Ayub caught behind for an 11-ball duck. Another 4 dot balls later, the speedster gets rid of Pakistan No. 3, Omair Yousuf, in the same fashion and at the same score - ZERO!
First runs for Pakistan in this game. Sahibzada Farhan smashes a boundary off the first ball to welcome Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
What a start for India. Harshit Rana is right in the money! Starts the game with a maiden over and the Pakistan colts are under pressure right from the beginning.
Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan are at the crease; Saim Ayub is on strike. Harshit Rana will open the attack
Under the leadership of Yash Dhull, India A will be looking to build on their impressive performance as they take on Pakistan A in the ACC Emerging Teams Men’s Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday.
The Indian team has been unblemished in the tournament so far and have won all their two games, against UAE and Nepal, comprehensively. India will give it their all against their neighbours despite already having secured a place in the semifinals because of the rivalry between the two countries. The squad will be hoping for a solid performance from the top two batters, Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma, who both produced half-centuries in the previous encounter.
Pakistan on the other hand completely blew out the United Arab Emirates, beating them by 184 runs. Four of Pakistan’s batters scored a half-century each spearheading their nation’s total to 309 runs. During their defence, Pakistan’s Qasim Akram dismantled UAE’s batting line-up, taking six scalps in the game.
Ahead of Thursday’s ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A; here is all you need to know:
When will ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A be played?
The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A will occur on July 19, Wednesday.
Where will the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match India A vs Pakistan A be played?
The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
What time will the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A begin?
The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A will start at 2:00 PM IST on July 19 Wednesday.
Which TV channels will broadcast India A vs Pakistan A ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?
India A vs Pakistan A match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where do I watch India A vs Pakistan A ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?
India A vs Pakistan A match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Squads:
India A Full Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar
Pakistan A Full Squad: Mohammad Haris (c)(wk), Omair Bin Yousuf, Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir
