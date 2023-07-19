IND A vs PAK A Highlights Emerging Asia Cup: Sudharsan, Hangargekar Help India A Thrash Pakistan A

Following the dismissal of opener Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam and Haseebullah Khan tried rebuilding the innings but Manav Suthar got both of them in the same over. The left-arm spinner struck again in his next over to remove the Pakistan A skipper, Mohammad Haris for 14. Nishant Sindhu then took down Musabir Khan while Hangargekar returned again to dismiss Akram (48), Mohammad Wasim Junior (8) and Shahnawaz Dahani (4) to end up with 5 wickets to his credit.

Under the leadership of Yash Dhull, India A will be looking to build on their impressive performance as they take on Pakistan A in the ACC Emerging Teams Men’s Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

The Indian team has been unblemished in the tournament so far and have won all their two games, against UAE and Nepal, comprehensively. India will give it their all against their neighbours despite already having secured a place in the semifinals because of the rivalry between the two countries. The squad will be hoping for a solid performance from the top two batters, Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma, who both produced half-centuries in the previous encounter.

Pakistan on the other hand completely blew out the United Arab Emirates, beating them by 184 runs. Four of Pakistan’s batters scored a half-century each spearheading their nation’s total to 309 runs. During their defence, Pakistan’s Qasim Akram dismantled UAE’s batting line-up, taking six scalps in the game.

Ahead of Thursday’s ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A; here is all you need to know:

When will ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A be played?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A will occur on July 19, Wednesday.

Where will the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match India A vs Pakistan A be played?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A begin?

The ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match between India A and Pakistan A will start at 2:00 PM IST on July 19 Wednesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India A vs Pakistan A ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?

India A vs Pakistan A match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where do I watch India A vs Pakistan A ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming?

India A vs Pakistan A match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Squads:

India A Full Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar

Pakistan A Full Squad: Mohammad Haris (c)(wk), Omair Bin Yousuf, Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem, Tayyab Tahir