India Squad for Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Shreyas, Rahul and Bumrah Return, Samson Named as Reserve

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game. It is not happening in India. It’s happening everywhere, we try and do our best, guys come.in fit in the squad and do the job," Rohit Sharma said.

“We had deep discussion on off spinner and leggie. What boiled down to was batting option at 8 and 9. Axar had a good run with the bat this year in white ball, he played really well in IPL as well. We axar having there we have the option of lefite and create the long batting depth," he added.

“We thought of Ashwin and Washi. But as you can see chahal missed out, because we can only pick 17. And we cannot drop a seamer, seamers will be crucial in the next two months. Doors are not closed for anyone," Rohit said.