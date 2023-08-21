India Squad for Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Shreyas, Rahul and Bumrah Return, Samson Named as Reserve

Curated By: Amrit Santlani & Ritayan Basu
India Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVE : The big day is finally here, BCCI are set to announce India’s Asia Cup 2023 squad on August 21, Monday with captain Rohit Sharma also likely to attend the selection meeting. Led by Ajit Agarkar, the selection committee is likely to name a 17-member travelling party which will take part in the Asia Cup that will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30.
“Bumrah and Prasidh looked very hard on fitness, Iyer is fully fit, Rahul has a niggle, which has nothing to do with his initial injury," Ajit Agarkar said.
“We will have 6 day camp in Bangalore. After a long time we will do some skill based training. We will utilise and try to work on certain things. We are not just focused on one team Pakistan for instance, Sri lanka won last Asia Cup, so we have to prepare for all teams," Rohit Sharma clarified.
“Injuries are part and parcel of the game. It is not happening in India. It’s happening everywhere, we try and do our best, guys come.in fit in the squad and do the job," Rohit Sharma said.
“We had deep discussion on off spinner and leggie. What boiled down to was batting option at 8 and 9. Axar had a good run with the bat this year in white ball, he played really well in IPL as well. We axar having there we have the option of lefite and create the long batting depth," he added.
“We thought of Ashwin and Washi. But as you can see chahal missed out, because we can only pick 17. And we cannot drop a seamer, seamers will be crucial in the next two months. Doors are not closed for anyone," Rohit said.
“At the moment, we have 3 openers. Yes Shikhar has been terrific player but at the moment we have three guys who are doing really well," Ajit Agarkar said.
“Chahal was discussed, but sometimes.it.is the balance of the side we had to look. Kuldeep has been really.good, axar has done well, but to fit two wrist spinners was difficult, so chahal had to miss out," he added.
“2011 team had players who could bat and bowl. This time around, we have to work with the players we have. We cannot overnight create players who can bowl," Rohit said.
“Hopefully Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can bowl," he joked.
“It.is critical going forward, you need guys who can bat anywhere, we need guys who can bat anywhere. That is the message conveyed, and for 2-3 years now," Rohit added.
“We have guys who can bat at jo 4, it is about top 3 and others, it is about players doing well in the XI. Unfortunately we have had many injuries, so we had to try and rotate, workload managememt etc, try out combinations," Rohit said.
“We tried stuff and once we get into the World Cup, we want to be assured that this is what we want to do."
“There is still a lot of games for us to get the combinations right and give the guys a go as well & 9 or so games we have," he added.
“No brainer. We picked 18, World Cup squad will be around this also." Ajit Agarkar said.
“Tilak (Verma) showed real promise, temperament, good to take him along, fortunately, we can take 17 here so it is an opportunity for him to be a part of the team," he added.
“Shreyas (Iyer) is declared completely fit. KL Rahul still has some niggle, hence (Sanju) Samson is travelling as a reserve."
“Do believe in the process of being favourites, we have to play well, all teams compete hard and we know that, it can give you an advantage in playing in familiar conditions that’s all. No such thing as being favourites, or underdogs, as far as our prep is considered, this tournament is to challenge us, put ourselves under pressure, get together as a group and do well": Rohit Sharma.
“Hardik’s role is going to be same bowl overs, bat there is nothing different we want him to do, if he does that the team will be well balanced": Rohit Sharma
India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilka Verma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Back-up: Sanju Samson
Ever since Ishan Kishan smashed a double hundred in ODIs, against Bangladesh, he is being eyed as the best-suited opening partner for Rohit Sharma, especially when Shikhar Dhawan isn’t around. He made his case strong with 3 consecutive fifties against West Indies. However, there is merit to include him in the middle order as well if Rahul fails to make the cut for Asia Cup
Prasidh Krishna returned for the Ireland series after a lengthy injury layoff. He will be in the scheme of things. Though with the retuning Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami, it will be tough for Krishna to make the XI.
In the absence of Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, India tried the likes of Sanju Samson but didn’t get the desired outcomes. SKY happens to be a shining star in T20Is but not one in the 50-over format. He himself admits that his numbers in the 50-over format are not satisfactory. On the other hand, Sanju has failed to make the most of the opportunities he has been given.
Tilak Varma made a dynamic debut in the West Indies and impressed one and all with his fearless batting. And now, the experts are voicing for his inclusion in the Asia Cup and the subsequent World Cup squads. Varma played 5 T20Is against the Windies and scored 173 runs, ending the the series as India’s highest run-getter.
News18 CricketNext has learnt that wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is fit and available for selection and those tracking developments are “extremely positive" on Shreyas Iyer too. (Read Full Story)
The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will hold a meeting on Monday to finalise the squad for the Asia Cup. The squad is likely to be officially announced by 1:30 PM, followed by a press conference which will be attended by Rohit and the chief selector.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India’s squad announcement for the Asia Cup 2023. The tournament begins next week and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is set to roll out the team of 15 on Monday. So, stay tuned to know who all find a spot in the squad.
Rohit is expected to lead the squad, with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in the running to be his deputy. Bumrah recently returned to action after recovering from his back injury to lead a second-string Indian team to a series win over Ireland.
Apart from Bumrah, the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will be the biggest talking point with regard to India’s Asia Cup squad. Both the middle-order batters have been recovering from their respective injuries at NCA in Bengaluru. Rahul is reportedly in line to be included in India’s Asia Cup squad, his workload will be managed throughout the tournament alongside Bumrah, but it remains to be seen if Iyer also makes the cut.
Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Hardik, Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj, are all expected to be in the squad. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson are set for a two-way battle with neither looking particularly convincing during the West Indies ODI leg and only one of them will find their place in the squad.
Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat are also set for a faceoff, and a lot will depend on the availability of Rahul, which would then allow the selectors to balance out the remaining squad.
Tilak Varma is likely to be discussed during the selection meeting however the 20-year-old might not be rushed in the ODI setup, particularly with the World Cup on the horizon.
India will open their Asia Cup 2023 account with a meeting against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.
