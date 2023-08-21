Sanju Samson in as Cover for KL Rahul as He is Nursing a Niggle: Ajit Agarkar

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announced India’s 17-member Asia Cup squad and said that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been selected after recovering in time from thigh and back injuries respectively.

There were question marks over the fitness of Rahul and Iyer, who are making a comeback after undergoing thigh and back surgeries respectively. Iyer last played in March and Rahul in May.

Ajit Agarkar tough added that even though Shreyas is ‘completely fit’, Rahul has a ‘niggle’, which is why Samson was named as a reserve player.

“Shreyas (Iyer) is declared completely fit. KL Rahul still has some niggle, hence (Sanju) Samson is travelling as a reserve," Agarkar said at the press conference after the squad announcement.

Agarkar said India’s 2023 50-over World Cup squad will be similar.

“No brainer. We picked 18, World Cup squad will be around this also." Agarkar said.

Agarkar clarified that even though Shikhar Dhawan has done well, India already has three openers in the squad.

“At the moment, we have three openers. Yes Shikhar has been a terrific player but at the moment we have three guys who are doing really well," Agarkar said.

The squad also includes left-hander Tilak Varma, who hasn’t made his ODI debut yet.

“Tilak (Verma) showed real promise, temperament, good to take him along, fortunately, we can take 17 here so it is an opportunity for him to be a part of the team," Agarkar added.

Seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, who made their international comebacks during the ongoing T20I series in Ireland after recovering from back surgeries, have also been selected.

Mohammed Shami makes a comeback after being rested for the entire tour of West Indies, while Mohammed Siraj and allrounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur complete the pace attack.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been dropped from the squad, with Kuldeep Yadav preferred as the wrist-spinner along with allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Ishan Kishan was chosen over Sanju Samson as the second wicketkeeper in the squad, after Rahul. Samson, however, will travel to Sri Lanka as a reserve player.

India Squad for Asia Cup:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna