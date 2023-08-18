India Asia Cup Squad to be Picked on August 21 in New Delhi; Rohit Sharma to Attend Meeting

India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup is set to be picked in New Delhi on August 21 and captain Rohit Sharma will attend the selection meeting in the capital. News18 CricketNext has learnt that wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is fit and available for selection and those tracking developments are “extremely positive" on Shreyas Iyer too.

“KL Rahul is fit and available for selection. He has been regularly batting and wicketkeeping and looks good fitness-wise. With regards to Shreyas Iyer, signs are extremely positive," a source close to developments tells CricketNext.

Rahul and Iyer regaining fitness will be a big boost to the Indian cricket team as the middle-order has been a concern ever since the duo was sidelined due to injury. In their absence, India tried Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson but both failed to cement their position.

At least 14 names are more or less certain to make the squad sheet for the multi-nation event and the call is likely to be taken on either an extra spinner or an extra batter. Rohit, Shubman, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (subject to fitness), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are the 14 automatic selections.

Extra spinner or extra batter?

The big call is going to be on the 15th member and it remains to be seen whether the selectors and management opt for an extra spinner in Yuzvendra Chahal or beef up the batting with Suryakumar Yadav. If Iyer is unavailable, Surya walks into the middle order as Sanju’s underwhelming returns have weakened his case. With regards to the fourth spinner, Washington Sundar and R Ashwin could come up for discussion too since the two add variety and also lend depth to the batting.

In the last few series, Chahal hasn’t been the first-choice wrist spinner as the management has opted for Kuldeep and the chinaman has repaid the faith with impressive performances. Now the question remains whether they would add another wrist spinner or go the off-spinner way or keep just three spinners in the squad and pick an extra batter.

The Tilak question

The chatter around Tilak is getting louder since his exploits in the recent T20I series vs West Indies and plenty of former cricketers and experts are batting for his inclusion in the ODI squad. The left-hander is a good option in the middle-order but it’s unlikely that this management will take the bold call. Not only with the bat, Varma is a handy spin option too and can chip in with a few overs.

India’s current top and middle-order doesn’t have any player who can be the part-time spin option. The side doesn’t enjoy the luxury of part-timers they had in the 2011 edition of World Cup where Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan were handy options with the ball.

The selectors and management are not in for a big headache but the 15th member of the Asia Cup squad is going to be an important call and is likely to have a say on the balance.