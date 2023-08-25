'India Will Win Asia Cup But in World Cup...': Former India Selector Points Out a Major Concern

In the space of a month, India will be part of two major ODI tournaments - Asia Cup followed by the ODI World Cup. The former champions are among the favourites for the two events but have been battling fitness concerns with a few of their top stars missing competitive cricket due to long injury layoffs.

Among these, Jasprit Bumrah has made a successful return through the recent Ireland T20I series. Two more are set to make their international return - Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul - at Asia Cup.

Both Iyer and Rahul underwent match simulations at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

However, Rahul is reported to have picked up a niggle recently further raising concerns over his fitness.

ODI World Cup winner Madan Lal says the Indian has the experience but the fitness of Iyer and Rahul is an issue.

“My concern will be the fitness levels and nothing else. They are experienced, they have the exposure. Definitely, if they could have played a couple of games, it could have been better in terms of confidence. They could have felt being part of the game and it would have reassured them that they are injury-free," Lal told Hindustan Times.

Lal, a former India coach and selector, thinks the India squad is capable of winning the Asia Cup but world cup will prove to be a different challenge altogether where several top teams will be in action.

“I am sure that they (India) will win the Asia Cup but in World Cup any six teams - Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa… are the 6 top teams. Everybody has a chance. We are playing at home so there is this advantage. But at the same time, it could turn into a disadvantage as well because of pressure. Thankfully, they all are experienced players and know how to handle pressure," he said.